Jennifer Aniston confirms rumors about Pedro Pascal in cheeky birthday wish

  • by Web Desk
  • April 03, 2025
Jennifer Aniston is confirming rumors about Pedro Pascal’s nice reputation!

The Friends actress has penned a hilarious wish for Pascal as he celebrated his milestone 50th birthday.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, Aniston reshared a hilarious meme about the Last of Us actor, poking fun at his notoriously nice reputation.

"It's not strange at all-lately, a lot of people are reporting that their faith in humanity is riding entirely on whether or not Pedro Pascal is as nice as he seems,” the post noted.

The Morning Show alum playfully confirmed the rumors, adding “Can confirm - as nice as he seems. Happy Birthday PP! @pascalispunk.”

Aniston’s cheeky birthday wish comes days after she was spotted getting cozy with Pascal at dinner date, prompting speculation about a potential romance.

The duo was seen leaving the restaurant after spending three-hours together at the Sunset Tower Hotel, West Hollywood, California.

However, Pascal later denied romance between him and Aniston during an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of The Last of Us season 2.

“Jennifer and I are very good friends and I got to have dinner [with her] on Saturday, and it was a fun martini dinner,” he said.

For the unversed, Pedro Pascal was born in Santiago, Chile on April 2, 1975. 

