Kanye West confirms Bianca Censori split in new single

  • April 03, 2025
Kanye West confirmed that his wife Bianca Censori left him after he released new track, BIANCA.

Ye, 47, released his latest album WW3 on Thursday, which featured a big swastika symbol as album cover.

The American rapper talked about Bianca, 30, in the single, “My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it. She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at.”

He sang, “I’m tracking my b–h through an app / I’m tracking my b–h through the city. She hop in the car and she ran / My b–h just don’t understand / Sometimes it just feel like it’s planned.”

Moreover, Kanye also disses the Australian model’s family.

At the end of his song, the Grammy winner raps, “Bianca, I just want you to come back / Don’t know what I did to make you mad / Bianca, I just want you to come back / Want you to come back to me.”

Kanye’s new album came after he parked outrage by walking the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet with his wife, who wore a see-through nude micro dress.

The Flashing Lights hitmaker and Bianca tired the knot in December 2022, weeks after the rapper finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

