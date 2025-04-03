Kanye West confirms Bianca Censori split in new single

Kanye West confirmed that his wife Bianca Censori left him after he released new track, BIANCA.
Ye, 47, released his latest album WW3 on Thursday, which featured a big swastika symbol as album cover.
The American rapper talked about Bianca, 30, in the single, “My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it. She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at.”
Related: Kanye West accused of terrifying Kim Kardashian and kids amid feud reports
He sang, “I’m tracking my b–h through an app / I’m tracking my b–h through the city. She hop in the car and she ran / My b–h just don’t understand / Sometimes it just feel like it’s planned.”
Moreover, Kanye also disses the Australian model’s family.
At the end of his song, the Grammy winner raps, “Bianca, I just want you to come back / Don’t know what I did to make you mad / Bianca, I just want you to come back / Want you to come back to me.”
Kanye’s new album came after he parked outrage by walking the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet with his wife, who wore a see-through nude micro dress.
The Flashing Lights hitmaker and Bianca tired the knot in December 2022, weeks after the rapper finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian.
Related: Kim Kardashian focused on kids’ safety despite Kanye West drama