Jenna Ortega makes heartbreaking confession about mental health

Jenna Ortega has made a shocking confession about her mental health.
The Wednesday star, 22, recently got candid up about her suffering with “pretty intense” OCD that often leaves her feeling “exhausted.”
She joined fellow film star Paul Rudd, 55, on the Heart Evening show with Dev Griffin on Wednesday to promote their highly-anticipated film Death Of A Unicorn.
While reflecting on her busy lifestyle and “difficult” work schedule, Jenna stated, “It’s quite difficult, because we’re always travelling for work and it’s always a new environment, and whatever the job is you kind of have to create a new routine that you can only really stick to for six weeks.”
She added, “I would say that I feel like I get more done accomplished at night, because in the morning I really don’t want to flood my brain with too many other things if I have work coming up. I’ll focus on that, and then I too feel the need to go to bed around 8:00pm, 8:30pm. But I don’t, because it’s the only time I can get things done. So, I usually find myself up late reading scripts and answering emails, doing things like that.”
During the virtual interview, Jenna further revealed that when exhausted, she experiences "intense" symptoms of OCD, characterized by repetitive thoughts, compulsive counting, and a strong urge to repeat specific actions multiple times.
She will be next seen in Wednesday season two alongside Lady Gaga, Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Emma Myers and Joy Sunday.
To note, Wednesday season two is set to release in 2025.