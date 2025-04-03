Entertainment

Jenna Ortega makes heartbreaking confession about mental health

'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega opens up about mental health struggles ahead of Netflix show release

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 03, 2025
Jenna Ortega makes heartbreaking confession about mental health
Jenna Ortega makes heartbreaking confession about mental health

Jenna Ortega has made a shocking confession about her mental health.

The Wednesday star, 22, recently got candid up about her suffering with “pretty intense” OCD that often leaves her feeling “exhausted.”

She joined fellow film star Paul Rudd, 55, on the Heart Evening show with Dev Griffin on Wednesday to promote their highly-anticipated film Death Of A Unicorn.

While reflecting on her busy lifestyle and “difficult” work schedule, Jenna stated, “It’s quite difficult, because we’re always travelling for work and it’s always a new environment, and whatever the job is you kind of have to create a new routine that you can only really stick to for six weeks.”

Related: Jenna Ortega swoons over ‘Wednesday’ co-star Lady Gaga

She added, “I would say that I feel like I get more done accomplished at night, because in the morning I really don’t want to flood my brain with too many other things if I have work coming up. I’ll focus on that, and then I too feel the need to go to bed around 8:00pm, 8:30pm. But I don’t, because it’s the only time I can get things done. So, I usually find myself up late reading scripts and answering emails, doing things like that.”

During the virtual interview, Jenna further revealed that when exhausted, she experiences "intense" symptoms of OCD, characterized by repetitive thoughts, compulsive counting, and a strong urge to repeat specific actions multiple times.

She will be next seen in Wednesday season two alongside Lady Gaga, Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Emma Myers and Joy Sunday.

To note, Wednesday season two is set to release in 2025.

Ryan Gosling unveils new film ‘Project Hail Mary’ trailer at Cinemacon 2025
Ryan Gosling unveils new film ‘Project Hail Mary’ trailer at Cinemacon 2025
Ben Affleck shares new statement after Jennifer Lopez divorce claims
Ben Affleck shares new statement after Jennifer Lopez divorce claims
Kanye West confirms Bianca Censori split in new single
Kanye West confirms Bianca Censori split in new single
Kelly Clarkson makes big decision about her talk show after brief absence
Kelly Clarkson makes big decision about her talk show after brief absence
Dua Lipa shares sweet message after announcing Latin American tour dates
Dua Lipa shares sweet message after announcing Latin American tour dates
Glen Powell makes cryptic comment About Sydney Sweeney amid romance rumors
Glen Powell makes cryptic comment About Sydney Sweeney amid romance rumors
Jim Carrey mourns sad demise of his ‘Batman Forever’ costar Val Kilmer
Jim Carrey mourns sad demise of his ‘Batman Forever’ costar Val Kilmer
Demi Moore’s daughter reveals their ‘crazy and weird’ household norms
Demi Moore’s daughter reveals their ‘crazy and weird’ household norms
Justin Bieber pens sweet wish for mom Pattie Mallette on her 50th birthday
Justin Bieber pens sweet wish for mom Pattie Mallette on her 50th birthday
David Schwimmer opens up about avoiding 'Friends' theme song for years
David Schwimmer opens up about avoiding 'Friends' theme song for years
Jennifer Aniston confirms rumors about Pedro Pascal in cheeky birthday wish
Jennifer Aniston confirms rumors about Pedro Pascal in cheeky birthday wish
Tom Cruise’s next 'Mission: Impossible' receives positive buzz ahead of release
Tom Cruise’s next 'Mission: Impossible' receives positive buzz ahead of release