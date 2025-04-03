Dua Lipa shares sweet message after announcing Latin American tour dates

Dua Lipa has shared a delightful message for her fans after announcing Latin American tour dates.
Earlier this week, she set the internet ablaze by revealing the 2025 tour dates of the Latin American leg of her Radical Optimism tour.
Dua stated in her announcement, “Good things come to those who wait.... NEW TOUR DATES ADDED [exclamation mark emoji]. Finishing the year with the Radical Optimism tour in Latin America, and I’m so so excited to see you.”
On April 2, the New Rules crooner concluded another successful concert of Radical Optimism tour in Auckland.
She took to Instagram and posted pictures from the show, flaunting her hourglass body.
“Auckland Night 1,” Dua captioned the post.
The Grammy winner looked chic in a red lacy bodysuit, which she paired with a coordinating fur long coat. Completing the stylish ensemble were a pair of matching red high heels.
The Levitating singer, who is dating Masters of the Air star Callum Turner, will kick off her Latin American concerts with a show in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on November 7.