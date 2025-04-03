Entertainment

Dua Lipa shares sweet message after announcing Latin American tour dates

Dua Lipa concludes day one of Radical Optimism tour concert in Auckland

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 03, 2025
Dua Lipa shares sweet message after announcing Latin American tour dates
Dua Lipa shares sweet message after announcing Latin American tour dates

Dua Lipa has shared a delightful message for her fans after announcing Latin American tour dates.

Earlier this week, she set the internet ablaze by revealing the 2025 tour dates of the Latin American leg of her Radical Optimism tour.

Dua stated in her announcement, “Good things come to those who wait.... NEW TOUR DATES ADDED [exclamation mark emoji]. Finishing the year with the Radical Optimism tour in Latin America, and I’m so so excited to see you.”

On April 2, the New Rules crooner concluded another successful concert of Radical Optimism tour in Auckland.

Related: Dua Lipa wins ‘Levitating’ copyright lawsuit

She took to Instagram and posted pictures from the show, flaunting her hourglass body.

“Auckland Night 1,” Dua captioned the post.

The Grammy winner looked chic in a red lacy bodysuit, which she paired with a coordinating fur long coat. Completing the stylish ensemble were a pair of matching red high heels.

Related: Dua Lipa shares sweet message after ‘Levitating’ lawsuit win

The Levitating singer, who is dating Masters of the Air star Callum Turner, will kick off her Latin American concerts with a show in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on November 7.

Ben Affleck shares new statement after Jennifer Lopez divorce claims
Ben Affleck shares new statement after Jennifer Lopez divorce claims
Kanye West confirms Bianca Censori split in new single
Kanye West confirms Bianca Censori split in new single
Kelly Clarkson makes big decision about her talk show after brief absence
Kelly Clarkson makes big decision about her talk show after brief absence
Glen Powell makes cryptic comment About Sydney Sweeney amid romance rumors
Glen Powell makes cryptic comment About Sydney Sweeney amid romance rumors
Jim Carrey mourns sad demise of his ‘Batman Forever’ costar Val Kilmer
Jim Carrey mourns sad demise of his ‘Batman Forever’ costar Val Kilmer
Demi Moore’s daughter reveals their ‘crazy and weird’ household norms
Demi Moore’s daughter reveals their ‘crazy and weird’ household norms
Justin Bieber pens sweet wish for mom Pattie Mallette on her 50th birthday
Justin Bieber pens sweet wish for mom Pattie Mallette on her 50th birthday
David Schwimmer opens up about avoiding 'Friends' theme song for years
David Schwimmer opens up about avoiding 'Friends' theme song for years
Jennifer Aniston confirms rumors about Pedro Pascal in cheeky birthday wish
Jennifer Aniston confirms rumors about Pedro Pascal in cheeky birthday wish
Tom Cruise’s next 'Mission: Impossible' receives positive buzz ahead of release
Tom Cruise’s next 'Mission: Impossible' receives positive buzz ahead of release
Scarlett Johansson fulfills childhood dream with 'Jurassic World Rebirth' role
Scarlett Johansson fulfills childhood dream with 'Jurassic World Rebirth' role
'Weak Hero Class' set to return with second season on Netflix
'Weak Hero Class' set to return with second season on Netflix