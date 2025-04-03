Justin Bieber pens sweet wish for mom Pattie Mallette on her 50th birthday

Justin Bieber is celebrating his mom Pattie Mallette’s milestone 50th birthday with sweet note.
Taking to his Instagram account on Wednesday, the Sorry singer shared an adorable childhood photo of Mallette, showcasing a striking resemblance between the both, leaving fans in awe.
“50 MOMMMMMMMM, luv that I get to be ur son. Happy bday @pattiemallette,” he wrote in the caption.
Soon after Justin’s post, his ardent fans flooded the comment section, gushing over his striking resemblance with mom.
“Sorry but I thought it’s an edit of you Justin in a wig,” one user wrote.
While another added, “Justin Bieber in a wig.”
“I thought this was AI girl bieber!” the third penned.
The fourth gushed, “That’s literally your twin.”
“Omg I thought someone edited this ur genes are strong,” the fifth quipped.
Justin’s wife, Hailey Bieber also reshared his post on her Instagram story to wish her mother-in-law on her big day.
“Happy Birthday @pattiemallette I love you son much!” she wrote along the post.
This isn't the first time that the founder of Rhode has showered Justin's mom with love. She had written a sweet tribute to Pattie Mallette last year as well.
