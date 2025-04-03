Entertainment

Glen Powell makes cryptic comment About Sydney Sweeney amid romance rumors

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell ignited romance speculation during the promotion of their romantic comedy 'Anyone But You'

  • by Web Desk
  • April 03, 2025
Glen Powell hinted at something deeper with his comment on Sydney Sweeney amid ongoing romance rumors.

While conversing on Today's Jenna & Friends, the Twisters star opted to stay quiet about swirling rumours on his relationship with the Anyone But You co-star.

“The wedding caused a little bit of a stir. Did that surprise you?” Jenna Bush Hager asked.

Powell replied with a laugh, saying, “You know, timing is everything in this world, isn't it?”

He seemingly referred to Sydney's newly-single status after she called it quit with her fiancé Jonathan Davino.

“She and Syd are obviously great friends and it was a hell of a wedding,” he said after Hager joked about his presence.

“It was just such a fun, rowdy wedding,” he said, adding, “The Powells know how to crank it up.”

The Top Gun 2 star added, “The Powells know how to do it right and so all the people that love her were there.”

Notably, Powell's response came after a source told Us Weekly that there was “nothing going on romantically between Glen and Sydney.”

In 2023, they ignited romance speculation during the promotion of their romantic comedy Anyone But You but they denied later.

Sweeney who was dating Davino in 2018 and got engaged in 2022, now parted ways with him.

