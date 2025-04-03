Ben Affleck shares new statement after Jennifer Lopez divorce claims

Ben Affleck has shared a sweet statement in his first appearance after making bombshell claims about divorce with Jennifer Lopez.
The Batman star opened up about feeling “embarrassed, vulnerable” when he reflected on JLo split last month.
On April 3, the 52-year-old star posted for an epic selfie at CinemaCon 2025 alongside Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Ryan Gosling, Halle Berry, Andrew Garfield, Ayo Edebiri, Vivica A. Fox, Luca Guadagnino, Jon Bernthal, Daniella Pineda, Phil Lord and Chris Miller.
He was promoting his upcoming film, The Accountant 2, in which he stars as Christian Wolff.
Ben made delightful remarks when he took the centre stage, "It does feel great to continue the story of 'The Accountant'. I’m thrilled to be playing this part again with this great cast. In some ways, I feel like this character never left me.”
He added, “Daniella Pineda joins the cast for sequel as Anaïs, and she has hinted her character will be able to hold her own against Wolff.
Daniella Pineda chimed in, "I do have some pretty brutal fight scenes that will look awesome on your screens."
In the upcoming film, Ben’s character will team up with his estranged brother Braxton (Jon Bernthal) to track down mysterious assassins.
The Accountant 2 will release on April 25, 2025.
