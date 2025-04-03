Demi Moore’s daughter reveals their ‘crazy and weird’ household norms

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis’ eldest daughter, Rumer Willis, has opened up about her unconventional childhood and how it influences her own parenting style.
During her recent appearance on the What in the Winkler podcast, the 90210 alum shared that she and her sisters, Scout and Tallulah, would often take baths together, a practice that continues to this day.
“And that's just the kind of house that I grew up in. People might think that that's crazy and weird, but I don't,” she told the host.
Rumer also revealed that she still sleeps in bed with her mother, Deemi, and hopes to have a similar relationship with her own daughter, Louetta.
"Honestly, I hope Lou will, like, still sleep in bed with me when she’s my age. I still sleep in bed with my mom, and I don't think it's weird,” she said.
The Hostage actress went on to explain, "Everyone would look at you like you were crazy. But yet we're like, 'Oh no, that kid can sleep through the night. It's got to fend for themselves, got to learn how to self-soothe.’ They can't even feed themselves!"
Rumer Willis shares daughter Louetta with her ex-boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas.
