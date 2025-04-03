Ryan Gosling unveils new film ‘Project Hail Mary’ trailer at Cinemacon 2025

Ryan Gosling stepped out in style to promote his new film, Project Hail Mary.
At 2025 CinemaCon, which is the largest and most important gathering of movie theater owners from all around the world, the La La Land star made a striking appearance as he debuted the first trailer of his upcoming epic science-fiction film.
The movie, which is slated to release on March 20, 2026, is based on Andy Weir’s best-selling 2021 novel of the same title.
In the thrilling trailer, Ryan Gosling’s character Ryland Grace appears to be shocked as he learns he’s being sent on a dangerous space mission.
Related: Ryan Gosling set to join Shawn Levy for next 'Star Wars' film?
"I’m not an astronaut. I can’t even moonwalk!" he reacts. However, once in space, he encounters Rocky, “the most loveable alien since E.T”, who is also facing a similar crisis as Ryland.
While presenting his exciting movie, the Barbie actor stated, “It’s an insanely ambitious story that’s massive in scope, and it seemed really hard to make, and that’s kind of our bag.”
He continued, “This is why we go to the movies. And I’m not just saying it because I’m in it. I’m also saying it because I’m a producer on the film.”
Related: Kelly Clarkson makes big decision about her talk show after brief absence
Addressing the crowd, Ryan Gosling shared that they were the first to see the footage “other than my mom.”
Moreover, CinemaCon 2025 is held at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas from March 31 to April 3, 2025.