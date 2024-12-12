Sports

Travis Kelce disappoints girlfriend Taylor Swift ahead of her 35th birthday

The NFL star's controversial remarks seemingly upset ladylove Taylor Swift ahead of her 35th birthday

  by Web Desk
  December 12, 2024


Travis Kelce has seemingly disappointed his girlfriend with controversial remarks ahead of her 35th birthday.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight released a podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, New Heights, in which he shared some insights into bedroom activities with the Love Story crooner.

Travis told his brother, "I don't know, man. I've only thought of good date ideas, I've never thought of the worst. I feel like I can make anything shake. Maybe don't take her to the strip club, although some strip clubs do have really good wings. I think I got some to-go one time."

The footballer’s remarks might land him in hot water with Taylor, given their previously reported relationship rules.

As per Life & Style, the 14 times Grammy winner had explicitly forbidden her boyfriend from visiting strip clubs, along with posing for photos with female fans.

Additionally, their relationship agreement included requirements such as regular FaceTime calls and texting while apart.

On the work front, Taylor concluded her global Eras Tour on her birthday December 08, 2024.

Moreover, PEOPLE reported that the pop icon rewarded her touring crew with $197 million in bonuses.

