Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan drop Christmas card after Prince William plans revealed

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will celebrate the festive occasion with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

  • by Web Desk
  • December 12, 2024


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle delighted royal fans by sharing rare Christmas card photos of their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

As per the Hello Magazine, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will celebrate the festive occasion with Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three.

The Sussexes family is likely to be joined by the Suit alum mother, Doria Ragland.

Previously, speaking with Marie Claire last month, Meghan revealed that Archie and Lilibet have their own Christmas traditions, including leaving out "carrots for the reindeer".

In a memoir Spare, Harry also shared that he and Meghan keep certain royal family traditions alive.

"It was Christmas Eve. We FaceTimed with several friends, including a few in Britain. We watched Archie running around the tree. And we opened presents. Keeping to the Windsor family tradition," he wrote.

Notably, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropped their Christmas card each year.

To note, Harry and Meghan's Christmas card came after Prince William revealed his holiday plans alongside his wife and Princess Kater and children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

They are expected to join the King and Queen and extended family for a traditional royal Christmas in Norfolk.

