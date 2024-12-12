Trending

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan add fuel to divorce rumors again

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai first sparked divorce rumours after arriving separately at Anant Ambani's wedding in July

  • by Web Desk
  • December 12, 2024
Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan add fuel to divorce rumors again
Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan add fuel to divorce rumors again 

Abhishek Bachchan attended Aaliyah Kashyap’s wedding without his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The Dasvi actor was accompanied by his nephew Agastya Nanda instead of his wife which led to a rise of questions about their relationship status.

A video has gone viral on social media which showcased Abhishek posing for the shutterbugs in style alongside his nephew.

Fans immediately penned their reactions in the comments section, pointing out their lack of public appearances together in recent months.

It is pertinent to mention that the wedding reception of Aaliyah, the daughter of the acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, was graced by a numerous celebrities from the entertainment industry.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star’s absence from the royal wedding event has only sparked more speculations about a looming divorce.

However, a few days ago the couple made a rare joint appearance at the event in Mumbai where the couple were photographed together, posing alongside other prominent figures from the film industry. 

In recent months, reports of an alleged affair involving Abhishek and actress Nimrat Kaur have surfaced on social media mounting more speculations.

For the unversed, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s recent appearance at the Global Women’s Forum in Dubai reignited discussions about her marriage. She was introduced at the event without using her Bachchan surname. 

Despite the growing rumors, neither Abhishek Bachchan nor Aishwarya Rai has publicly confirmed their status. 

Queen Camilla defies health scare to host joyful Christmas tree trimming party

Queen Camilla defies health scare to host joyful Christmas tree trimming party
Donald Trump named Time's 2024 Person of the Year after historic comeback

Donald Trump named Time's 2024 Person of the Year after historic comeback
Saba Qamar gets ‘beautiful’ flower bouquet from loved one after big announcement

Saba Qamar gets ‘beautiful’ flower bouquet from loved one after big announcement
Preity Zinta shares sweet story behind ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ throwback snap

Preity Zinta shares sweet story behind ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ throwback snap
Preity Zinta shares sweet story behind ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ throwback snap
Preity Zinta shares sweet story behind ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ throwback snap
Fahad Mustafa makes surprise announcement after teasing new project
Fahad Mustafa makes surprise announcement after teasing new project
Priyanka Chopra shares big career update after 'Citadel 2' wrap
Priyanka Chopra shares big career update after 'Citadel 2' wrap
Virat Kohli, Anushka avoid paps as they unite for 7th anniversary in Brisbane
Virat Kohli, Anushka avoid paps as they unite for 7th anniversary in Brisbane
Humayun Saeed teases exciting new project
Humayun Saeed teases exciting new project
Nick Jonas reminisces over early romance with Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas reminisces over early romance with Priyanka Chopra
Sonakshi Sinha breaks silence on her pregnancy
Sonakshi Sinha breaks silence on her pregnancy
Ahmed Ali Akbar gears for exciting new project 'Sanwal Yaar Piya'
Ahmed Ali Akbar gears for exciting new project 'Sanwal Yaar Piya'
Jeremy Renner expresses deep fondness for Bollywood
Jeremy Renner expresses deep fondness for Bollywood
Varun Dhawan shares behind-the-scenes from 'Baby John'
Varun Dhawan shares behind-the-scenes from 'Baby John'
Andrew Garfield reacts to meeting Shraddha Kapoor
Andrew Garfield reacts to meeting Shraddha Kapoor
Olivia Wilde radiates as she rubs shoulders with Ranbir Kapoor
Olivia Wilde radiates as she rubs shoulders with Ranbir Kapoor