Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan add fuel to divorce rumors again 

Abhishek Bachchan attended Aaliyah Kashyap’s wedding without his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
The Dasvi actor was accompanied by his nephew Agastya Nanda instead of his wife which led to a rise of questions about their relationship status.
A video has gone viral on social media which showcased Abhishek posing for the shutterbugs in style alongside his nephew.
Fans immediately penned their reactions in the comments section, pointing out their lack of public appearances together in recent months.
It is pertinent to mention that the wedding reception of Aaliyah, the daughter of the acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, was graced by a numerous celebrities from the entertainment industry.
The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star’s absence from the royal wedding event has only sparked more speculations about a looming divorce.
However, a few days ago the couple made a rare joint appearance at the event in Mumbai where the couple were photographed together, posing alongside other prominent figures from the film industry.
In recent months, reports of an alleged affair involving Abhishek and actress Nimrat Kaur have surfaced on social media mounting more speculations.
For the unversed, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s recent appearance at the Global Women’s Forum in Dubai reignited discussions about her marriage. She was introduced at the event without using her Bachchan surname.
Despite the growing rumors, neither Abhishek Bachchan nor Aishwarya Rai has publicly confirmed their status.