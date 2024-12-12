Prince William makes romantic plan for Kate Middleton after Christmas

Princess Kate is set to receive a big surprise from her beloved husband Prince William.
The Princess of Wales, who have had "brutal year" since being diagnosed with cancer and going through preventive chemotherapy is gearing to embark on a romantic getaway with the 42-year-old at an intimate holiday destination in the UK.
According to GB news, an insider has revealed that Kate and William plan to take a "romantic getaway" to a Cornish island after an "incredibly tough" year for the family.
While a well-placed source also revealed that William "wants to create memories with Kate, so he's planning a romantic getaway to the Isles of Scilly – one of their favourite places to escape for some quiet time together".
Located 28 miles off the coast of Cornwall, the island is a go-to spot for the Prince of Wales, who last visited the area in May, marking his first trip to the region since becoming the Duke of Cornwall in 2022.
The royal family is expected to stay at Tamarisk House, their four-bedroom vacation home situated on St Mary's, the largest inhabited island in the Scilly archipelago.
This romantic getaway will mark Kate's first with Prince William since completing her chemotherapy in September this year.
Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer in January earlier this year.