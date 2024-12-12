Palace issues delightful update on Queen Camilla amid pneumonia scare

Queen Camilla radiated joy in first public appearance after skipping Christmas Carol Service, hosted by Kate Middleton last week.
Buckingham Palace offered a delightful peek into Queen's appearance at a Christmas lunch at The Amadeus in London on Wednesday.
Camilla was a vision in a dark green jacket as she posed for the camera alongside other attendees.
In the carousel of photos, the 77-year-old could be seen interacting with the volunteers gathered for the event.
"A fabulous festive spread! Earlier today, The Queen joined lunch club diners, volunteers, staff and celebrity supporters for a @RoyalVolService ‘Festive Spread’," the statement alongside the post read.
"The charity’s Christmas initiative encourages volunteers to provide festive lunches to people who may be spending the festive period alone," the caption revealed.
Palace further announced that, "The Royal Voluntary Service is hosting over 70 ‘Festive Spread’ events across the country, which guests can join for a free celebration."
Queen Camilla also poured jug of brandy over Christmas pudding served to the guests.
Camilla who admitted of being a bit nervous while dripping the liquid said that she was "eternally grateful for everything you do".
She added, "As I always say, this country would collapse without you."