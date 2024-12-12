Royal

Palace issues delightful update on Queen Camilla amid pneumonia scare

Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after skipping Christmas Carol Service

  • by Web Desk
  • December 12, 2024

Palace issues delightful update on Queen Camilla amid pneumonia scare


Queen Camilla radiated joy in first public appearance after skipping Christmas Carol Service, hosted by Kate Middleton last week.

Buckingham Palace offered a delightful peek into Queen's appearance at a Christmas lunch at The Amadeus in London on Wednesday.

Camilla was a vision in a dark green jacket as she posed for the camera alongside other attendees.

In the carousel of photos, the 77-year-old could be seen interacting with the volunteers gathered for the event.

"A fabulous festive spread! Earlier today, The Queen joined lunch club diners, volunteers, staff and celebrity supporters for a @RoyalVolService ‘Festive Spread’," the statement alongside the post read.

"The charity’s Christmas initiative encourages volunteers to provide festive lunches to people who may be spending the festive period alone," the caption revealed.

Palace issues delightful update on Queen Camilla amid pneumonia scare

Palace further announced that, "The Royal Voluntary Service is hosting over 70 ‘Festive Spread’ events across the country, which guests can join for a free celebration."

Queen Camilla also poured jug of brandy over Christmas pudding served to the guests.

Camilla who admitted of being a bit nervous while dripping the liquid said that she was "eternally grateful for everything you do".

She added, "As I always say, this country would collapse without you."

Fahad Mustafa makes surprise announcement after teasing new project

Fahad Mustafa makes surprise announcement after teasing new project
Matt LeBlanc steps out of reclusive life with rare outing

Matt LeBlanc steps out of reclusive life with rare outing
Joe Biden takes bold step with record number of pardons and commutations

Joe Biden takes bold step with record number of pardons and commutations
Priyanka Chopra shares big career update after 'Citadel 2' wrap

Priyanka Chopra shares big career update after 'Citadel 2' wrap

Queen Letizia exudes 'Barbie' vibes in slaying pink outfit during Rome trip: SEE
Queen Letizia exudes 'Barbie' vibes in slaying pink outfit during Rome trip: SEE
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s true intention behind new doc revealed
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s true intention behind new doc revealed
Prince William, Kate ready to take the throne amid Charles’ abdication plans
Prince William, Kate ready to take the throne amid Charles’ abdication plans
Kate Middleton drops big surprise as Prince Harry sends emotional message
Kate Middleton drops big surprise as Prince Harry sends emotional message
Prince Harry, Meghan drop Christmas card after Prince William plans revealed
Prince Harry, Meghan drop Christmas card after Prince William plans revealed
Meghan Markle celebrates baby news as Prince Harry debunks divorce rumors
Meghan Markle celebrates baby news as Prince Harry debunks divorce rumors
Kate Middleton transformed after her cancer battle?
Kate Middleton transformed after her cancer battle?
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands turns head at outing with Portuguese President
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands turns head at outing with Portuguese President
King Philippe, Queen Mathilde shine in Belgian Royal family's Christmas portrait: SEE
King Philippe, Queen Mathilde shine in Belgian Royal family's Christmas portrait: SEE
Prince William reveals his current Netflix watch with Kate Middleton
Prince William reveals his current Netflix watch with Kate Middleton
Prince Harry sends thoughtful message to Royal Family before Christmas
Prince Harry sends thoughtful message to Royal Family before Christmas
Prince William, Princess Kate face security risks after Windsor estate burglary: Reports
Prince William, Princess Kate face security risks after Windsor estate burglary: Reports