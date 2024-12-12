Trending

Fahad Mustafa makes surprise announcement after teasing new project

Pakistani actor Fahad Mustafa recently created waves with hit drama serial 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'

  • by Web Desk
  • December 12, 2024
Fahad Mustafa makes surprise announcement after KMKT success
Fahad Mustafa makes surprise announcement after 'KMKT' success 

Fahad Mustafa is venturing into entrepreneurship!

After delivering his incredible acting chops in various projects, Fahad will now be the sole owner of his new business. 

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Actor In Law star announced the launch of his new clothing line via a reel.

The Daagh star was heard saying, “Hi! This is Fahad Mustafa I am coming to Centaurus mall on the 13th of this month. I am launching my brand Nine Figures.”

Alongside the video, Fahad also penned a caption that read, "Im super excited to invite you to the launch of my brand, Nine Figures, at Centaurus Mall on December 13th at 5:30 PM.”

“So, come hang out with me, do some shopping, take a selfie and let’s make it a day to remember,” he added. 


The star's ardent fans were taken aback by the suddenn announcement and congratulated him in the comments section of the post. 

One user wrote, "Best wishes for your future endeavour.”

A second user noted, “My favourite."

“All the best sir,” a third fan effused. 

In the clip, Fahad looked all suited booted while heading to the capital city for the launch of his new brand.

Amid all this, Fahad Mustafa recently teased he will make first Pakistani superhero film. 

Fahad Mustafa makes surprise announcement after teasing new project

Fahad Mustafa makes surprise announcement after teasing new project
Matt LeBlanc steps out of reclusive life with rare outing

Matt LeBlanc steps out of reclusive life with rare outing
Joe Biden takes bold step with record number of pardons and commutations

Joe Biden takes bold step with record number of pardons and commutations
Priyanka Chopra shares big career update after 'Citadel 2' wrap

Priyanka Chopra shares big career update after 'Citadel 2' wrap

Priyanka Chopra shares big career update after 'Citadel 2' wrap
Priyanka Chopra shares big career update after 'Citadel 2' wrap
Virat Kohli, Anushka avoid paps as they unite for 7th anniversary in Brisbane
Virat Kohli, Anushka avoid paps as they unite for 7th anniversary in Brisbane
Humayun Saeed teases exciting new project
Humayun Saeed teases exciting new project
Nick Jonas reminisces over early romance with Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas reminisces over early romance with Priyanka Chopra
Sonakshi Sinha breaks silence on her pregnancy
Sonakshi Sinha breaks silence on her pregnancy
Ahmed Ali Akbar gears for exciting new project 'Sanwal Yaar Piya'
Ahmed Ali Akbar gears for exciting new project 'Sanwal Yaar Piya'
Jeremy Renner expresses deep fondness for Bollywood
Jeremy Renner expresses deep fondness for Bollywood
Varun Dhawan shares behind-the-scenes from 'Baby John'
Varun Dhawan shares behind-the-scenes from 'Baby John'
Andrew Garfield reacts to meeting Shraddha Kapoor
Andrew Garfield reacts to meeting Shraddha Kapoor
Olivia Wilde radiates as she rubs shoulders with Ranbir Kapoor
Olivia Wilde radiates as she rubs shoulders with Ranbir Kapoor
Ayeza Khan makes fond memories with her 'gang in wonderland'
Ayeza Khan makes fond memories with her 'gang in wonderland'
Sarah Khan unveils first look from sets of her upcoming drama
Sarah Khan unveils first look from sets of her upcoming drama