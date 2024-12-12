Fahad Mustafa makes surprise announcement after teasing new project

Fahad Mustafa is venturing into entrepreneurship!
After delivering his incredible acting chops in various projects, Fahad will now be the sole owner of his new business.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Actor In Law star announced the launch of his new clothing line via a reel.
The Daagh star was heard saying, “Hi! This is Fahad Mustafa I am coming to Centaurus mall on the 13th of this month. I am launching my brand Nine Figures.”
Alongside the video, Fahad also penned a caption that read, "Im super excited to invite you to the launch of my brand, Nine Figures, at Centaurus Mall on December 13th at 5:30 PM.”
“So, come hang out with me, do some shopping, take a selfie and let’s make it a day to remember,” he added.
The star's ardent fans were taken aback by the suddenn announcement and congratulated him in the comments section of the post.
One user wrote, "Best wishes for your future endeavour.”
A second user noted, “My favourite."
“All the best sir,” a third fan effused.
In the clip, Fahad looked all suited booted while heading to the capital city for the launch of his new brand.
Amid all this, Fahad Mustafa recently teased he will make first Pakistani superhero film.