World

Joe Biden takes bold step with record number of pardons and commutations

The president shortened the prison sentences of many individuals who were placed under home confinement

  • by Web Desk
  • December 12, 2024
Joe Biden takes bold step with record number of pardons and commutations
Joe Biden takes bold step with record number of pardons and commutations

Joe Biden officially granted pardons to 39 individuals who were convicted of minor crimes on Thursday, December 12.

As per BBC, he has also reduced the prison sentences of almost 1,500 other people, allowing them to serve shorter terms or receive early release.

This marks the highest number of presidential clemency actions ever issued in a single day, but the names of the individuals involved have not been disclosed yet, as per The White House.

To note, the US Constitution gives the President the authority to forgive or reduce penalties for people convicted of federal crimes “except in cases of impeachment.”

As per Associated Press, Biden issued a statement, noting, “America was built on the promise of possibility and second chances. As president, I have the great privilege of extending mercy to people who have demonstrated remorse and rehabilitation, restoring opportunity for Americans to participate in daily life and contribute to their communities, and taking steps to remove sentencing disparities for non-violent offenders, especially those convicted of drug offenses.”

The president shortened the prison sentences of many individuals who were placed under home confinement during the Covid-19 pandemic.

These people were surviving their prison at home instead of in prison due to pandemic.

Biden will leave the White House on January 20,2025, the same day his successor, Donald Trump, is sworn in.

Fahad Mustafa makes surprise announcement after teasing new project

Fahad Mustafa makes surprise announcement after teasing new project
Matt LeBlanc steps out of reclusive life with rare outing

Matt LeBlanc steps out of reclusive life with rare outing
Joe Biden takes bold step with record number of pardons and commutations

Joe Biden takes bold step with record number of pardons and commutations
Priyanka Chopra shares big career update after 'Citadel 2' wrap

Priyanka Chopra shares big career update after 'Citadel 2' wrap

South Korea president not backing down, refuses to leave office
South Korea president not backing down, refuses to leave office
South Korean ruling party to back impeachment as president refuses to resign
South Korean ruling party to back impeachment as president refuses to resign
Hagia Sophia: Iconic dome of grand mosque ‘dismantled’ for restoration
Hagia Sophia: Iconic dome of grand mosque ‘dismantled’ for restoration
Japanese Airlines takes huge initiative to combat overcrowding
Japanese Airlines takes huge initiative to combat overcrowding
Trump names son Donald Jr.'s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle as Greece ambassador
Trump names son Donald Jr.'s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle as Greece ambassador
Thai teacher faces over 100 years in prison for abusing student
Thai teacher faces over 100 years in prison for abusing student
Whale's epic migration stuns scientists with its remarkable journey
Whale's epic migration stuns scientists with its remarkable journey
South Korea's ex defense minister tries suicide amid Presidential office raid
South Korea's ex defense minister tries suicide amid Presidential office raid
Australia's invertebrate extinction crisis worsens amid climate change
Australia's invertebrate extinction crisis worsens amid climate change
Barrow school to open doors for children aged two amid free childcare expansion
Barrow school to open doors for children aged two amid free childcare expansion
Coffee prices hit all-time high as bad weather impacts 'major' producers
Coffee prices hit all-time high as bad weather impacts 'major' producers
Ancient stone tablet with Ten Commandments expected to fetch millions at auction
Ancient stone tablet with Ten Commandments expected to fetch millions at auction