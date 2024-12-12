Joe Biden takes bold step with record number of pardons and commutations

Joe Biden officially granted pardons to 39 individuals who were convicted of minor crimes on Thursday, December 12.
As per BBC, he has also reduced the prison sentences of almost 1,500 other people, allowing them to serve shorter terms or receive early release.
This marks the highest number of presidential clemency actions ever issued in a single day, but the names of the individuals involved have not been disclosed yet, as per The White House.
To note, the US Constitution gives the President the authority to forgive or reduce penalties for people convicted of federal crimes “except in cases of impeachment.”
As per Associated Press, Biden issued a statement, noting, “America was built on the promise of possibility and second chances. As president, I have the great privilege of extending mercy to people who have demonstrated remorse and rehabilitation, restoring opportunity for Americans to participate in daily life and contribute to their communities, and taking steps to remove sentencing disparities for non-violent offenders, especially those convicted of drug offenses.”
The president shortened the prison sentences of many individuals who were placed under home confinement during the Covid-19 pandemic.
These people were surviving their prison at home instead of in prison due to pandemic.
Biden will leave the White House on January 20,2025, the same day his successor, Donald Trump, is sworn in.