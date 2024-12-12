Entertainment

Matt LeBlanc steps out of reclusive life with rare outing

Matt LeBlanc played iconic Joey Tribbiani in the smash-hit series 'Friends' from 1994 to 2004

  • by Web Desk
  • December 12, 2024
Matt LeBlanc, who has been living a reclusive life recently, was spotted out and about in Los Angeles.

The Friends star, who played iconic Joey Tribbiani in the smash-hit series from 1994 to 2004, was stepped out for groceries at Ralph's store in Encino.

LeBlanc rocked a grey beard and sporting a burgundy Carhartt jacket, jeans and a Mercedes Benz cap.

The rare appearance comes after LeBlanc announced a huge career change, 30 years after becoming a household name in acting.

Image: BACKGRID
After taking a lengthy hiatus from the spotlight except from his three-year stint on Top Gear, the actor has reportedly become part-owner of RPM Motorcars, a luxury car dealership based in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles.

According to the website, the dealership offers :high quality, exotic, luxury, and sport cars for everyone” and have “an array of exotic cars ranging from Porsche, Audi, Mercedes, Ferrari and more.”

Business documents filed in Delaware show LeBlanc has been part-owner of the business since October 2020, asp per Mail.

Matt LeBlanc has been keeping a low profile since the death of several close friends, including Matthew Perry, James Michael Tyler, and Sabine Schmitz. 

