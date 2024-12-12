Selena Gomez's diamond engagement ring's shocking worth REVEALED

The whopping amount of Selena Gomez's engagement ring has been revealed.
Gomez announced her engagement to boyfriend Benny Blanco on Wednesday in an Instagram post.
The Who Says singer posted a carousel of photos from their intimate engagement, flaunting her massive marquise-cut diamond ring.
Now, it has been revealed that the gorgeous ring could be worth upwards of £800,000 ($1 million).
“Benny's choice of engagement ring for Selena is an exquisite and timeless design, perfectly suited to her style,” Laura Taylor, a jeweller specializing in engagement and wedding rings at Lorel Diamonds told MailOnline.
She continued, “The ring features an incredible marquise-cut diamond at its centre, estimated to be around 8 carats, set on a yellow gold pavé band.”
“The central diamond is likely of exceptional quality, with VVS1 clarity and colourless grading in the D-F range. I would estimate the ring to be worth upwards of £800,000 ($1 million), depending on the precise diamond specifications,” Taylor added.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco started dating midway through 2023 and in December of that year, the couple officially announced their relationship via Instagram.