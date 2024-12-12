Entertainment

Josh Gates teases 3-hour-long episode of 'Expedition Unknown'

  by Web Desk
  December 12, 2024
Josh Gates, the host of Discovery Channel's hit show Expedition Unknown, has hinted at a 3-hour-long episode of the show, leaving fans buzzing with excitement.

He took to his Instagram account on Wednesday to share a video of a ship sailing through the crystal-clear waters of Micronesia's Truk Lagoon.

“A 3 hour tour. #micronesia #truklagoon,” Josh penned alongside the clip.


Shortly after he posted the video, his ardent fans flooded the comment section with many asking if the 3-hour tour refers to a special episode of the show.

One fan wrote, “Can we get a full 3 hour ep?”

While another noted, “Does this mean we’re getting a 3 hour episode?”

The iconic theme song of the classic TV show Gilligan's Island played in the background, which also sent fans into a frenzy.

“Oh that water is beautiful! Loved hearing the old Gilligan Island theme song!,” one wrote.

The second asked, “How many of y’all know the words and started singing it?”

“Gilligan would be pleased! Great theme song for this video,” the third added.

Josh Gates wife:

Josh Gates married his Destination Truth co-star Hallie Gnatovich in 2014 in a private ceremony at Hidden Pond luxury resort in Kennebunkport, York, Maine.

However, the couple parted their ways after seven years of marriage.

Hallie announced the heartbreaking news in an Instagram post shared on August 20, 2021.

The two finalized their divorce settlement on July, 12 2021. 

Josh Gates childre:

Josh Gates has two children, a son and a daughter. 

He welcomed his first-born son, Owen Indiana Gates with wife Hallie Gnatovich on February 12, 2016.

Meanwhile, he welcomed his daughter Isla Amelia in October 2018. 

