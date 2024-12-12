Health

Young people face growing threat of bowel cancer, new study shows

Bowel cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer and the second leading cause of cancer deaths

  • December 12, 2024
A new report has revealed shocking details about how young people are becoming victims of bowel cancer worldwide.

As per BBC, for the first time, global data shows an increase in cases of bowel cancer occurring at a younger age, spanning Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania.

The study published in the journal Lancet Oncology revealed that England is among the countries experiencing the most significant rise, with an average increase of 3.6% in cases.

Reports revealed that experts are just beginning to explore the causes behind this increase.

The researchers suggest that factors like poor diet like junk food consumption, obesity and lack of physical activity could be contributing to the issue.

The study, which examined data from 50 countries between 2007 and 2010, revealed that 27 of these countries saw a rise in bowel cancer cases among younger people.

Dr Hyuna Sung, a senior principal scientist in cancer surveillance research at the American Cancer Society and lead author of the study, said, "The increase in early-onset colorectal cancer is a global phenomenon. Previous studies have shown this rise in predominately high-income Western countries - but now, it is documented in various economies and regions worldwide."

It’s important for people to recognize early signs and symptoms of bowel cancer, such as blood in stool, consistent change in bowel habits like frequent and looser stool, along with abdominal pain, discomfort or bloating.

