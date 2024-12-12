Royal Family drops glimpses of Queen Camilla’s Christmas tree trimming party

The Buckingham Palace has shared exciting peeks into Queen Camilla’s joyful Christmas bash!
On Thursday, December 12, 2024, the Queen organized an exhilarating Christmas tree trimming party at her and King Charles’ Clarence House in London where she welcomed children of Helen & Douglas House.
Dropping glimpses from the thrilling bash, the Royal Palace shared a sweet video in which Queen Camilla was captured interacting with the kids who came to celebrate the festive spirit with her.
”Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree!” read the post’s caption.
It added, “Continuing a cherished annual tradition, The Queen welcomed children supported by @helenanddouglashouse and @roalddahlcharity to Clarence House to help decorate the Christmas tree. We think they’ve done a wonderful job!”
“Adding to the magic of the day, everyone was treated to some festive tunes from The Band and Bugles of The Rifles and enjoyed a delicious lunch. Father Christmas himself even made a surprise appearance!” the post concluded.
The video showcased the Queen decorating the Christmas tree with the kids, interacting with them, their families and carers, the delicious-looking gingerbread cookies, and gift hampers that she presented to the special children.
This celebration comes amid the Queen’s pneumonia diagnosis.