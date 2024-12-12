Brianna LaPaglia makes shocking allegations against ex Zach Bryan

Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia has made more shocking allegations about her ex-boyfriend Zach Bryan.
During a recent interview on the Hot Mess podcast, the internet personality claimed that country singer was cheating on her throughout their entire relationship.
LaPaglia said that "everyone" is assuming that Bryan dumped her first which is not the case.
"He got caught on Raya, so he had to post an Instagram Story," she said of Bryan’s breakup post.
LaPaglia went on to share "I was like, 'Okay, this is crazy.' Then I had all these girls DMing me. Then I have receipts and receipts of people telling me."
I didn't know he was cheating on me the whole time. If I knew he was cheating on me, it would've been easier for me to leave,” she added.
This is not the first time LaPaglia has publicly opened about her toxic relationship as she previously accused Bryan of emotional abuse while they were together.
LaPaglia and Bryan met at the ACM Awards in May 2023 and started dating in July 2023.
However, Zach Bryan publicly announced break up with Brianna LaPaglia via social media on October 22.