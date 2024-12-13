Taylor Swift makes history at Billboard Music Awards with new milestone

Taylor Swift has received a new title at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards.
The 14-times Grammy winner singer become the most decorated artist in Billboard Music Awards history.
Taylor scooped 10 awards before her 35th birthday, including top artist and top Billboard 200 album for The Tortured Poets Department, bringing her total haul to 49.
This new milestone came after she finished her record-breaking Eras Tour on Sunday, which engulfed popular culture and news coverage during its 21-month run.
Taylor won Top Artist for the record-breaking fourth time, Top Female Artist for the record-extending sixth time, Top Billboard 200 Artist for the record-extending seventh time, Top Billboard 200 Album for The Tortured Poets Department for the record-setting third time.
Making it to the list of her stellar record, she also won Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Hot 100 Songwriter, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top Billboard 200 Global Artist, Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist and last but not least, Top Streaming Songs Artist!
Many other celebrities who awards at the Billboard event include Tommy Richman, the 24-year-old sensation who scooped up two major awards: Top R&B Male Artist and Top R&B Song for Million Dollar Baby.