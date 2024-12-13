Entertainment

Taylor Swift makes history at Billboard Music Awards with new milestone

Taylor Swift becomes the most decorated artist in Billboard history with new record

  • by Web Desk
  • December 13, 2024
Taylor Swift makes history at Billboard Music Awards with new milestone
Taylor Swift makes history at Billboard Music Awards with new milestone

Taylor Swift has received a new title at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards.

The 14-times Grammy winner singer become the most decorated artist in Billboard Music Awards history.

Taylor scooped 10 awards before her 35th birthday, including top artist and top Billboard 200 album for The Tortured Poets Department, bringing her total haul to 49.

This new milestone came after she finished her record-breaking Eras Tour on Sunday, which engulfed popular culture and news coverage during its 21-month run.

Taylor won Top Artist for the record-breaking fourth time, Top Female Artist for the record-extending sixth time, Top Billboard 200 Artist for the record-extending seventh time, Top Billboard 200 Album for The Tortured Poets Department for the record-setting third time.

Making it to the list of her stellar record, she also won Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Hot 100 Songwriter, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top Billboard 200 Global Artist, Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist and last but not least, Top Streaming Songs Artist!

Many other celebrities who awards at the Billboard event include Tommy Richman, the 24-year-old sensation who scooped up two major awards: Top R&B Male Artist and Top R&B Song for Million Dollar Baby. 

Megan Fox ex Brian Austin Green calls out Machine Gun Kelly: 'Grow up'

Megan Fox ex Brian Austin Green calls out Machine Gun Kelly: 'Grow up'
Angelina Jolie shares candid reflection on losing her voice after emotional hurt

Angelina Jolie shares candid reflection on losing her voice after emotional hurt
Priyanka Chopra marks major milestone after anniversary celebrations

Priyanka Chopra marks major milestone after anniversary celebrations

Dua Lipa on cloud nine after Billboard Music Awards win

Dua Lipa on cloud nine after Billboard Music Awards win
Megan Fox ex Brian Austin Green calls out Machine Gun Kelly: 'Grow up'
Megan Fox ex Brian Austin Green calls out Machine Gun Kelly: 'Grow up'
Angelina Jolie shares candid reflection on losing her voice after emotional hurt
Angelina Jolie shares candid reflection on losing her voice after emotional hurt
Dua Lipa on cloud nine after Billboard Music Awards win
Dua Lipa on cloud nine after Billboard Music Awards win
Taylor Swift’s post-Eras Tour debut wins hearts with touching gesture
Taylor Swift’s post-Eras Tour debut wins hearts with touching gesture
Best music of 2024: Top hip-hop albums and singles of the year
Best music of 2024: Top hip-hop albums and singles of the year
Kim Kardashian makes first appearance after tragic injury
Kim Kardashian makes first appearance after tragic injury
Taylor Swift gets emotional on ‘early birthday present,' Billboard record
Taylor Swift gets emotional on ‘early birthday present,' Billboard record
Hailey Bieber breaks silence on Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s engagement
Hailey Bieber breaks silence on Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s engagement
Beyoncé makes first statement after Jay-Z teenager rape case
Beyoncé makes first statement after Jay-Z teenager rape case
Diddy faces fresh blow amid Jay-Z teenager rape controversy
Diddy faces fresh blow amid Jay-Z teenager rape controversy
Meghan Trainor gives major update on her ‘too much’ botox mishap
Meghan Trainor gives major update on her ‘too much’ botox mishap
Brianna LaPaglia makes shocking allegations against ex Zach Bryan
Brianna LaPaglia makes shocking allegations against ex Zach Bryan