Kim Kardashian makes first appearance after tragic injury

Kim Kardashian was spotted in New York City after her tragic foot injury.
On Thursday night, December 12, The Kardashians star made the first public appearance with a broken foot.
The mother of four was photographed using a mobility scooter while leaving the SKIMS New York City flagship store opening.
On December 6, Kim made an announcement about her broken foot on social media. She wrote “FML” along with an angry face emoji. “broken foot for the holidays.”
The social media personality also posted some pictures and clips on her Instagram from the store.
Kim penned, “The SKIMS New York City Flagship is now open. Discover three levels of signature and limited edition styles at our iconic 5th Avenue location. See you soon”
Her fans flooded the comment section to show their excitement for the new store.
A fan wrote, “omgg I’m so excitedddd for the new store. Going there tomorrow with my mother and boyfriend.”
Another commented, “so happy for you kim, keep doing the good work.”
“all I wanttt for xmasssss is Kim’s new shapersss,” a third noted.
Kim’s new store is just one block away from St. Patrick’s Cathedral and down the street from Rockefeller Center.