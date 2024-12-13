Entertainment

Kim Kardashian makes first appearance after tragic injury

'The Kardashians' star spotted using a mobility scooter while leaving the SKIMS N.Y.C flagship store opening

  • by Web Desk
  • December 13, 2024
Kim Kardashian makes first appearance after tragic injury
Kim Kardashian makes first appearance after tragic injury

Kim Kardashian was spotted in New York City after her tragic foot injury.

On Thursday night, December 12, The Kardashians star made the first public appearance with a broken foot.

The mother of four was photographed using a mobility scooter while leaving the SKIMS New York City flagship store opening.

Kim Kardashian makes first appearance after tragic injury

On December 6, Kim made an announcement about her broken foot on social media. She wrote “FML” along with an angry face emoji. “broken foot for the holidays.”

The social media personality also posted some pictures and clips on her Instagram from the store.

Kim penned, “The SKIMS New York City Flagship is now open. Discover three levels of signature and limited edition styles at our iconic 5th Avenue location. See you soon”


Her fans flooded the comment section to show their excitement for the new store.

A fan wrote, “omgg I’m so excitedddd for the new store. Going there tomorrow with my mother and boyfriend.”

Another commented, “so happy for you kim, keep doing the good work.”

“all I wanttt for xmasssss is Kim’s new shapersss,” a third noted.

Kim’s new store is just one block away from St. Patrick’s Cathedral and down the street from Rockefeller Center.

Megan Fox ex Brian Austin Green calls out Machine Gun Kelly: 'Grow up'

Megan Fox ex Brian Austin Green calls out Machine Gun Kelly: 'Grow up'
Angelina Jolie shares candid reflection on losing her voice after emotional hurt

Angelina Jolie shares candid reflection on losing her voice after emotional hurt
Priyanka Chopra marks major milestone after anniversary celebrations

Priyanka Chopra marks major milestone after anniversary celebrations

Dua Lipa on cloud nine after Billboard Music Awards win

Dua Lipa on cloud nine after Billboard Music Awards win
Dua Lipa on cloud nine after Billboard Music Awards win
Dua Lipa on cloud nine after Billboard Music Awards win
Taylor Swift’s post-Eras Tour debut wins hearts with its heartfelt gesture
Taylor Swift’s post-Eras Tour debut wins hearts with its heartfelt gesture
Best music of 2024: Top hip-hop albums and singles of the year
Best music of 2024: Top hip-hop albums and singles of the year
Taylor Swift gets emotional on ‘early birthday present,' Billboard record
Taylor Swift gets emotional on ‘early birthday present,' Billboard record
Hailey Bieber breaks silence on Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s engagement
Hailey Bieber breaks silence on Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s engagement
Taylor Swift makes history at Billboard Music Awards with new milestone
Taylor Swift makes history at Billboard Music Awards with new milestone
Beyoncé makes first statement after Jay-Z teenager rape case
Beyoncé makes first statement after Jay-Z teenager rape case
Diddy faces fresh blow amid Jay-Z teenager rape controversy
Diddy faces fresh blow amid Jay-Z teenager rape controversy
Meghan Trainor gives major update on her ‘too much’ botox mishap
Meghan Trainor gives major update on her ‘too much’ botox mishap
Brianna LaPaglia makes shocking allegations against ex Zach Bryan
Brianna LaPaglia makes shocking allegations against ex Zach Bryan
'Wicked' star Jonathan Bailey reveals desire to become father
'Wicked' star Jonathan Bailey reveals desire to become father
Selena Gomez gets hilarious engagement wish from Martin Short, Steve Martin
Selena Gomez gets hilarious engagement wish from Martin Short, Steve Martin