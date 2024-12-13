Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma head out for fries date in Brisbane 

Anushka Sharma is enjoying life away from the spotlight!
Turning to her Instagram stories on Friday, the Sanju actress dropped two unseen snapshots from her Brisbane vacay bound to brighten up fans’ day.
The first image showcased a half-eaten snack, possibly patties, which she captioned, "Best day ever.”
In the other click, the duo shared a candid moment as Kohli struck a pose for the camera, savoring fries.
Sharing the selfie, the Jab Harry Met Sejal star penned, “Bandit and Chilli.”
For the day out, Sharma donned a cute brown hairband while the Indian cricketer kept it pretty simple in a blue T-shirt and a red-and-blue cap.
Earlier, Sharma and Kohli, who are in Brisbane for the 2024-25 Test season, were spotted outside the team’s hotel on the occasion of their 7th wedding anniversary.
For the unversed, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy back in 2017 and are living their best life.
Four years after their alleged nuptials, they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Vamika and a son in February 2024.