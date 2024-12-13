Kate Middleton takes shocking decision after losing big honour

Princess Kate, who is on a road to full recovery from cancer, has taken an important decision about royal life.
According to People, a Palace insider shared that Catherine is "focused on herself and her family right now, rightly."
For the unversed, the Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024.
The future Queen underwent preventative chemotherapy for a few months. In September, Kate revealed that she had completed her cancer treatment, however, she revealed that the raod to recovery is long.
Previously, in her emotional video, the Princess said, "The cancer journey is complex, scary. [The] path to healing and full recovery is long, and I must continue to take each day as it comes."
Speaking of Kate's new approach, the source added, She won’t be going back to work in the same way for a long time."
It is pertinent to mention that these new remarks about Kate's decision to return to royal life came after she lost a big honour.
The Princess was shorlisted for Time magazine's Person of the Year. But, she lost the big title to US President Donald Trump.