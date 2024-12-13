Dua Lipa on cloud nine after Billboard Music Awards win

Dua Lipa got emotional after she won the Top Dance/Electronic Song trophy at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards.
On Thursday, the New Rules crooner won the esteemed trophy for her work on Houdini track, which spent 17 weeks atop the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart.
Dua accepted her award through a pre-recorded video message as she could not attend the star-studded event due to ongoing Radical Optimism tour.
She thanked her dedicated fans and said, “This is so cool, thank you so much. Thank you for all the love and the support and for dancing with me to ‘Houdini.’ It means the world to me.”
Dua further apologised in the viral clip, “I’m so sorry I can’t be there with you guys tonight. I am currently on tour in Asia doing the Radical Optimism tour, but I’ll be in a city close to you very soon, so come down, let’s carry on dancing.”
The One Kiss singer squared off the fellow finalists Ariana Grande (Yes, And?), Kenya Grace (Strangers), Marshmello & Kane Brown’ (Miles on It) and even herself (for her other Radical Optimism single, Illusion.) to win the award.