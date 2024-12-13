Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s engagement: ‘Surprising’ deets about proposal

Rare deets inside Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s engagement had been revealed.
On Thursday, December 12, the love birds got engaged after one year of dating.
Selena posted pictures from an intimate engagement and penned, “forever begins now.”
A source told People, “It was very her,” adding that Benny planned a picnic with the Rare Beauty founder, which included her favorite meal from Taco Bell, “It was a total surprise to Selena.”
The tipster shared, “Benny and Selena were so excited to share the news right away with their loved ones. It’s such a true partnership between them.”
Selena, who just received two Golden Globe nominations earlier in the week, received several well-wishes from her fans and Hollywood stars including Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston, Cardi B, Lily Collins and Suki Waterhouse.
Taylor commented, “Yes I will be the flower girl.”
While, the Emily In Paris star penned, “Ahhhhhhhh yes yes yes!! Best news ever. Couldn’t be more happy for you both.”
Moreover, the bride-to-be also proudly dropped a mirror selfie, showing off her new ring in her Instagram Stories.
Selena and Benny had known each other for years, they even collaborated on the 2019 single I Can't Get Enough, before they started dating in June 2023.