Royal

Princess Anne rings in 32nd anniversary without Sir Tim Laurence

The Princess Royal had an intimate celebration of her special occasion

  • by Web Desk
  • December 13, 2024


Princess Anne marked her wedding anniversary in an unconventional yet meaningful way.

According to Hello Magazine, on Thursday, the Princess Royal reportedly had a intimate celebration, but it was as related to her duty as she’s the hard-working royal.

Princess Anne marked 32 years of marriage with her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, on 12 December.


But the King's sister celebrated the milestone by spending the day carrying out engagements in Norfolk and Suffolk.

On Thursday morning, she went to Quadram Institute's Science, Food and Health Research Facility in Norfolk.

During her visit, she wore a chocolate brown coat, a patterned scarf and knee-high boots, she later donned a lab coat to tour the facility on the Norwich Research Park.

Princess Anne met and spoke with 60 staff members and students during her engagement.

Her next engagement was at the Beneficiaries Christmas Luncheon in Newmarket Racecourse, Rowley Mile, Newmarket.

Anne, who is a former equestrian, attended the event as she is President of Racing Welfare.

After her back to back visits, she headed back to Gloucestershire estate for the celebration of her wedding anniversary.

To note, Princess Anne and former Royal Navy officer Sir Tim exchanged the vows at Crathie Kirk church, near Balmoral, in 1992 as the Church of Scotland permitted second marriage for divorcees.

Varun Dhawan breaks silence over Allu Arjun's arrest

Varun Dhawan breaks silence over Allu Arjun's arrest

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet pack on PDA at ‘A Complete Unknown’ afterparty

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet pack on PDA at ‘A Complete Unknown’ afterparty
UK unveils 'ambitious' strategy to achieve 95% renewable energy by 2030

UK unveils 'ambitious' strategy to achieve 95% renewable energy by 2030
Sarah Ferguson shares statement as Prince Andrew lands in new trouble

Sarah Ferguson shares statement as Prince Andrew lands in new trouble
Kate Middleton breaks silence after losing huge title
Kate Middleton breaks silence after losing huge title
Sarah Ferguson shares statement as Prince Andrew lands in new trouble
Sarah Ferguson shares statement as Prince Andrew lands in new trouble
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle join Katy Perry for heartfelt Christmas tradition
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle join Katy Perry for heartfelt Christmas tradition
King Charles makes first public appearance after Kate Middleton snub
King Charles makes first public appearance after Kate Middleton snub
Prince Andrew brings shame to Royal Family with new controversy
Prince Andrew brings shame to Royal Family with new controversy
King Charles breaks silence as Buckingham Palace receives shocking news
King Charles breaks silence as Buckingham Palace receives shocking news
Kate Middleton takes shocking decision after losing big honour
Kate Middleton takes shocking decision after losing big honour
Buckingham Palace lands in trouble after shocking incident
Buckingham Palace lands in trouble after shocking incident
Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall team up after skipping Kate Carol concert
Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall team up after skipping Kate Carol concert
Dara Huang reflects on co parenting success as she juggles work commitments
Dara Huang reflects on co parenting success as she juggles work commitments
Queen Camilla hosts Christmas celebration with terminally ill children
Queen Camilla hosts Christmas celebration with terminally ill children
Royal Family drops glimpses of Queen Camilla’s Christmas tree trimming party
Royal Family drops glimpses of Queen Camilla’s Christmas tree trimming party