Princess Anne rings in 32nd anniversary without Sir Tim Laurence

Princess Anne marked her wedding anniversary in an unconventional yet meaningful way.
According to Hello Magazine, on Thursday, the Princess Royal reportedly had a intimate celebration, but it was as related to her duty as she’s the hard-working royal.
Princess Anne marked 32 years of marriage with her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, on 12 December.
But the King's sister celebrated the milestone by spending the day carrying out engagements in Norfolk and Suffolk.
On Thursday morning, she went to Quadram Institute's Science, Food and Health Research Facility in Norfolk.
During her visit, she wore a chocolate brown coat, a patterned scarf and knee-high boots, she later donned a lab coat to tour the facility on the Norwich Research Park.
Princess Anne met and spoke with 60 staff members and students during her engagement.
Her next engagement was at the Beneficiaries Christmas Luncheon in Newmarket Racecourse, Rowley Mile, Newmarket.
Anne, who is a former equestrian, attended the event as she is President of Racing Welfare.
After her back to back visits, she headed back to Gloucestershire estate for the celebration of her wedding anniversary.
To note, Princess Anne and former Royal Navy officer Sir Tim exchanged the vows at Crathie Kirk church, near Balmoral, in 1992 as the Church of Scotland permitted second marriage for divorcees.