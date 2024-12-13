James Kennedy’s girlfriend breaks silence after his domestic violence arrest

James Kennedy’s girlfriend Ally Lewber has spoken out after his arrest on the suspicion of domestic violence.
Earlier this week, the Vanderpump Rules actor, 32, was apprehended on domestic violence accusation after the Burbank Police Department was called to his Los Angeles home on Tuesday.
As per the police spokesperson, "The investigation determined it was a domestic incident, leading to [Kennedy's] arrest. [Kennedy] was booked for misdemeanor domestic violence and later posted bail. Formal charges are pending review by the Burbank City Attorney’s office,” reported PEOPLE.
Breaking silence after her boyfriend’s arrest, Lewber, who has been dating Kennedy since January 2022, sang his praises during a conversation with the Daily Mail.
"We all knew James in the beginning, you know where he was, which was a busser (waiter), and he's worked his way to get to where he is now and I know he's proud of himself. I'm proud of him," she stated.
Meanwhile, James Kennedy’s ex-girlfriend, Kristen Doute, turned to her Instagram Story and shared the screenshot of his arrest news with a caption that read, “Finally.”
It is pertinent to mention that James Kennedy was arrested for getting into physical fight with an unnamed woman, which was reported by a witness.
The actor was released on a bail of $20,000.