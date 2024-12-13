Entertainment

James Kennedy’s girlfriend breaks silence after his domestic violence arrest

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star was arrested on the suspicion of domestic violence

  • by Web Desk
  • December 13, 2024
James Kennedy’s girlfriend breaks silence after his domestic violence arrest
James Kennedy’s girlfriend breaks silence after his domestic violence arrest

James Kennedy’s girlfriend Ally Lewber has spoken out after his arrest on the suspicion of domestic violence.

Earlier this week, the Vanderpump Rules actor, 32, was apprehended on domestic violence accusation after the Burbank Police Department was called to his Los Angeles home on Tuesday.

As per the police spokesperson, "The investigation determined it was a domestic incident, leading to [Kennedy's] arrest. [Kennedy] was booked for misdemeanor domestic violence and later posted bail. Formal charges are pending review by the Burbank City Attorney’s office,” reported PEOPLE.

Breaking silence after her boyfriend’s arrest, Lewber, who has been dating Kennedy since January 2022, sang his praises during a conversation with the Daily Mail.

"We all knew James in the beginning, you know where he was, which was a busser (waiter), and he's worked his way to get to where he is now and I know he's proud of himself. I'm proud of him," she stated.

Meanwhile, James Kennedy’s ex-girlfriend, Kristen Doute, turned to her Instagram Story and shared the screenshot of his arrest news with a caption that read, “Finally.”

It is pertinent to mention that James Kennedy was arrested for getting into physical fight with an unnamed woman, which was reported by a witness.

The actor was released on a bail of $20,000.

Varun Dhawan breaks silence over Allu Arjun's arrest

Varun Dhawan breaks silence over Allu Arjun's arrest

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet pack on PDA at ‘A Complete Unknown’ afterparty

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet pack on PDA at ‘A Complete Unknown’ afterparty
UK unveils 'ambitious' strategy to achieve 95% renewable energy by 2030

UK unveils 'ambitious' strategy to achieve 95% renewable energy by 2030
Sarah Ferguson shares statement as Prince Andrew lands in new trouble

Sarah Ferguson shares statement as Prince Andrew lands in new trouble
Selena Gomez takes emotional decision for Justin Bieber before engagement
Selena Gomez takes emotional decision for Justin Bieber before engagement
Jay-Z’s ‘illegitimate son’ makes shocking claim amid rape allegation
Jay-Z’s ‘illegitimate son’ makes shocking claim amid rape allegation
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet pack on PDA at ‘A Complete Unknown’ afterparty
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet pack on PDA at ‘A Complete Unknown’ afterparty
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s engagement: ‘Surprising’ deets about proposal
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s engagement: ‘Surprising’ deets about proposal
Grace Keeling girlfriend sparks marriage rumours with cryptic post
Grace Keeling girlfriend sparks marriage rumours with cryptic post
Megan Fox ex Brian Austin Green calls out Machine Gun Kelly: 'Grow up'
Megan Fox ex Brian Austin Green calls out Machine Gun Kelly: 'Grow up'
Angelina Jolie shares candid reflection on losing her voice after emotional hurt
Angelina Jolie shares candid reflection on losing her voice after emotional hurt
Dua Lipa on cloud nine after Billboard Music Awards win
Dua Lipa on cloud nine after Billboard Music Awards win
Taylor Swift’s post-Eras Tour debut wins hearts with touching gesture
Taylor Swift’s post-Eras Tour debut wins hearts with touching gesture
Best music of 2024: Top hip-hop albums and singles of the year
Best music of 2024: Top hip-hop albums and singles of the year
Kim Kardashian makes first appearance after tragic injury
Kim Kardashian makes first appearance after tragic injury
Taylor Swift gets emotional on ‘early birthday present,' Billboard record
Taylor Swift gets emotional on ‘early birthday present,' Billboard record