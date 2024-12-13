Selena Gomez takes emotional decision for Justin Bieber before engagement

In a shocking new revelation, Selena Gomez took an extremely emotional and meaningful step for her former boyfriend Justin Bieber before announcing engagement with Benny Blanco.
The Only Murders in the Building actress, who announced getting engaged to the American record producer via her Instagram handle on Wednesday night, December 11, had reportedly been engaged to Blanco since August 2024.
However, she decided to hide the news just because of her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, told a source to the Daily Mail.
Earlier in August, the Baby hitmaker welcomed his first child, Jack, with wife Hailey, due to which Selena Gomez, in an attempt to not outshine Bieber’s happiness, took an emotional step and decided to not announce the news back then.
“They became engaged in August and Selena didn't want her engagement to be tied to Bieber in any way. They knew it would,” revealed the insider.
Adding further, the source told, “Selena knew that there would be stories accusing her of getting engaged to turn attention away from Justin’s baby, or that people would claim that she did this to one up him.”
For the unversed, Selena Gomez had been in an on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber from 2010 to 2018.
She began dating Benny Blanco in June 2023.