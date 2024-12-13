Entertainment

Selena Gomez takes emotional decision for Justin Bieber before engagement

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez announced their engagement on Wednesday, December 11, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • December 13, 2024
Selena Gomez takes emotional decision for Justin Bieber before engagement
Selena Gomez takes emotional decision for Justin Bieber before engagement

In a shocking new revelation, Selena Gomez took an extremely emotional and meaningful step for her former boyfriend Justin Bieber before announcing engagement with Benny Blanco.

The Only Murders in the Building actress, who announced getting engaged to the American record producer via her Instagram handle on Wednesday night, December 11, had reportedly been engaged to Blanco since August 2024.

However, she decided to hide the news just because of her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, told a source to the Daily Mail.

Earlier in August, the Baby hitmaker welcomed his first child, Jack, with wife Hailey, due to which Selena Gomez, in an attempt to not outshine Bieber’s happiness, took an emotional step and decided to not announce the news back then.

“They became engaged in August and Selena didn't want her engagement to be tied to Bieber in any way. They knew it would,” revealed the insider.

Adding further, the source told, “Selena knew that there would be stories accusing her of getting engaged to turn attention away from Justin’s baby, or that people would claim that she did this to one up him.”

For the unversed, Selena Gomez had been in an on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber from 2010 to 2018.

She began dating Benny Blanco in June 2023.

Varun Dhawan breaks silence over Allu Arjun's arrest

Varun Dhawan breaks silence over Allu Arjun's arrest

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet pack on PDA at ‘A Complete Unknown’ afterparty

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet pack on PDA at ‘A Complete Unknown’ afterparty
UK unveils 'ambitious' strategy to achieve 95% renewable energy by 2030

UK unveils 'ambitious' strategy to achieve 95% renewable energy by 2030
Sarah Ferguson shares statement as Prince Andrew lands in new trouble

Sarah Ferguson shares statement as Prince Andrew lands in new trouble
Jay-Z’s ‘illegitimate son’ makes shocking claim amid rape allegation
Jay-Z’s ‘illegitimate son’ makes shocking claim amid rape allegation
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet pack on PDA at ‘A Complete Unknown’ afterparty
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet pack on PDA at ‘A Complete Unknown’ afterparty
James Kennedy’s girlfriend breaks silence after his domestic violence arrest
James Kennedy’s girlfriend breaks silence after his domestic violence arrest
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s engagement: ‘Surprising’ deets about proposal
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s engagement: ‘Surprising’ deets about proposal
Grace Keeling girlfriend sparks marriage rumours with cryptic post
Grace Keeling girlfriend sparks marriage rumours with cryptic post
Megan Fox ex Brian Austin Green calls out Machine Gun Kelly: 'Grow up'
Megan Fox ex Brian Austin Green calls out Machine Gun Kelly: 'Grow up'
Angelina Jolie shares candid reflection on losing her voice after emotional hurt
Angelina Jolie shares candid reflection on losing her voice after emotional hurt
Dua Lipa on cloud nine after Billboard Music Awards win
Dua Lipa on cloud nine after Billboard Music Awards win
Taylor Swift’s post-Eras Tour debut wins hearts with touching gesture
Taylor Swift’s post-Eras Tour debut wins hearts with touching gesture
Best music of 2024: Top hip-hop albums and singles of the year
Best music of 2024: Top hip-hop albums and singles of the year
Kim Kardashian makes first appearance after tragic injury
Kim Kardashian makes first appearance after tragic injury
Taylor Swift gets emotional on ‘early birthday present,' Billboard record
Taylor Swift gets emotional on ‘early birthday present,' Billboard record