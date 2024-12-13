Elvis Presley's memorabilia collection sells for thousands at Grimsby auction

A collection of Elvis Presley, the King of Rock’s memorabilia was recently sold at auction for over £14,000.
As per BBC, 99 pieces of Elvis, many thought to be personal items, were sold at Prestige Auctions in Grimsby.
The auction featured several items, including his silver ring, which sold for £1,200 and a half smoked cigar, which Elvis gave to a collector in 1974 before entering an elevator at the Oakland Hilton Inn, sold for £170.
Other items included his father’s wristwatch and a detailed white jumpsuit, which sold for £400.
Another notable item was a “Science of Religion” book, believed to have been personally owned by Elvis and had his handwritten notes in the margins, which was sold for £2,600.
Elvis is regarded as one of the most influential figures of the 20th century because of his energetic performance style.
Through a series of successful TV appearances and hit records, Elvis became the dominant figure in the emerging rock and roll genre.
Before the auction took place, Carl Vince, the auctioneer and owner of Prestige Auctions mentioned that the person selling the collection had been collecting these items since the 1960s.
Vince shared, “The client said he's loved the collection for many years but no members of his family have any interest in it so it's time to go to other collectors who enjoy it.”
Additionally, a pair of blue suede shoes worn by Elvis was sold for £120,000.