World

Elvis Presley's memorabilia collection sells for thousands at Grimsby auction

Elvis is regarded as one of the most influential figures of the 20th century because of his energetic performance style

  • by Web Desk
  • December 13, 2024
Elvis Presleys silver ring, cigar, and more sell for thousands at Grimsby auction
Elvis Presley's silver ring, cigar, and more sell for thousands at Grimsby auction

A collection of Elvis Presley, the King of Rock’s memorabilia was recently sold at auction for over £14,000.

As per BBC, 99 pieces of Elvis, many thought to be personal items, were sold at Prestige Auctions in Grimsby.

The auction featured several items, including his silver ring, which sold for £1,200 and a half smoked cigar, which Elvis gave to a collector in 1974 before entering an elevator at the Oakland Hilton Inn, sold for £170.

Source: BBC
Source: BBC
Source: BBC
Source: BBC

Other items included his father’s wristwatch and a detailed white jumpsuit, which sold for £400.

Another notable item was a “Science of Religion” book, believed to have been personally owned by Elvis and had his handwritten notes in the margins, which was sold for £2,600.

Elvis is regarded as one of the most influential figures of the 20th century because of his energetic performance style.

Through a series of successful TV appearances and hit records, Elvis became the dominant figure in the emerging rock and roll genre.

Before the auction took place, Carl Vince, the auctioneer and owner of Prestige Auctions mentioned that the person selling the collection had been collecting these items since the 1960s.

Vince shared, “The client said he's loved the collection for many years but no members of his family have any interest in it so it's time to go to other collectors who enjoy it.”

Additionally, a pair of blue suede shoes worn by Elvis was sold for £120,000.

PHA calls for whooping cough vaccine amid significant surge in cases

PHA calls for whooping cough vaccine amid significant surge in cases
Muppet claims Britain's ugliest dog crown with his 'unique' look

Muppet claims Britain's ugliest dog crown with his 'unique' look
Elvis Presley's memorabilia collection sells for thousands at Grimsby auction

Elvis Presley's memorabilia collection sells for thousands at Grimsby auction
Prince William celebrates big milestone amid plans to ascend throne

Prince William celebrates big milestone amid plans to ascend throne
Muppet claims Britain's ugliest dog crown with his 'unique' look
Muppet claims Britain's ugliest dog crown with his 'unique' look
American Airlines flight makes emergency landing after bird strike
American Airlines flight makes emergency landing after bird strike
François Bayrou named France’s new PM amid political crisis
François Bayrou named France’s new PM amid political crisis
UK unveils 'ambitious' strategy to achieve 95% renewable energy by 2030
UK unveils 'ambitious' strategy to achieve 95% renewable energy by 2030
Rare dinosaur skeletons sell for millions at Christie's auction
Rare dinosaur skeletons sell for millions at Christie's auction
Donald Trump extends inauguration invitation to Xi Jinping after new title
Donald Trump extends inauguration invitation to Xi Jinping after new title
Philippines faces greater typhoon threat due to climate change, report
Philippines faces greater typhoon threat due to climate change, report
UK businessman Sanjay Shah receives record financial crime sentence in Denmark
UK businessman Sanjay Shah receives record financial crime sentence in Denmark
China targets methane reduction with stricter coal mining rules
China targets methane reduction with stricter coal mining rules
Donald Trump named Time's 2024 Person of the Year after historic comeback
Donald Trump named Time's 2024 Person of the Year after historic comeback
Joe Biden takes bold step with record number of pardons and commutations
Joe Biden takes bold step with record number of pardons and commutations
South Korea president not backing down, refuses to leave office
South Korea president not backing down, refuses to leave office