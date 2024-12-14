Sydney Sweeney hits back at body shamers with her new move

Sydney Sweeney silenced body critics by sharing intense workout footage as she gears up for her upcoming boxing biopic.
The Anyone But You starlet took to her Instagram account on Friday to share a video that featured dozens of screenshots of comments about her body.
In a screenshot, the first comment read, "Quite frumpy isn't she.”
Another added, "Nothing to see here other than an average chunky Yankee girl."
Some comments were seemingly picked from a Daily Mail article that showcased photos of Sweeney enjoying the sun while in a bikini at her Florida Keys home.
In a collage she shared footage of her working out as she intensely trains for her role as Christy Martin in an upcoming biopic about the boxer.
It also included shots of her flipping giant tires, lifting weight, boxing and flexing her muscular biceps.
Notably, her post came after her remarks on Instagram, shared on October 16, noting, “Well, the cat’s out of the bag thanks to some paps in bushes so here’s a little BTS from my film I’m working on right now.”
She added, "Over the past few months, I’ve been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman—a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring."
To note, Sweeney announced on November 25 that she had "wrapped filming Christy Martin’s story," which is currently untitled.