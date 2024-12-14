Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney hits back at body shamers with her new move

The 'Anyone But You' singer was criticised for her body and looks

  • by Web Desk
  • December 14, 2024
Sydney Sweeney hits back at body shamers with her new move
Sydney Sweeney hits back at body shamers with her new move

Sydney Sweeney silenced body critics by sharing intense workout footage as she gears up for her upcoming boxing biopic.

The Anyone But You starlet took to her Instagram account on Friday to share a video that featured dozens of screenshots of comments about her body.

In a screenshot, the first comment read, "Quite frumpy isn't she.”

Another added, "Nothing to see here other than an average chunky Yankee girl."


Some comments were seemingly picked from a Daily Mail article that showcased photos of Sweeney enjoying the sun while in a bikini at her Florida Keys home.

In a collage she shared footage of her working out as she intensely trains for her role as Christy Martin in an upcoming biopic about the boxer.

It also included shots of her flipping giant tires, lifting weight, boxing and flexing her muscular biceps.

Notably, her post came after her remarks on Instagram, shared on October 16, noting, “Well, the cat’s out of the bag thanks to some paps in bushes so here’s a little BTS from my film I’m working on right now.”

She added, "Over the past few months, I’ve been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman—a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring."

To note, Sweeney announced on November 25 that she had "wrapped filming Christy Martin’s story," which is currently untitled.

Taylor Swift's dancer drops major announcement on her 35th birthday

Taylor Swift's dancer drops major announcement on her 35th birthday
Megan Fox takes big decision after Machine Gun Kelly split

Megan Fox takes big decision after Machine Gun Kelly split
Sabrina Carpenter celebrates huge feat after ‘A Nonsense Christmas’ release

Sabrina Carpenter celebrates huge feat after ‘A Nonsense Christmas’ release
Azaan Sami Khan shares teaser of his new drama 'Meri Tanhai'

Azaan Sami Khan shares teaser of his new drama 'Meri Tanhai'

Timothée Chalamet turns head in new look at ‘A Complete Unknown’ premiere
Timothée Chalamet turns head in new look at ‘A Complete Unknown’ premiere
J.Lo, Jennifer Garner spotted in LA amid Ben Affleck's outing with bestie’s wife
J.Lo, Jennifer Garner spotted in LA amid Ben Affleck's outing with bestie’s wife
Lee Min Ho embarks on space venture in ‘When the Stars Gossip’s new teaser
Lee Min Ho embarks on space venture in ‘When the Stars Gossip’s new teaser
Jay-Z, Diddy rape accuser reveals shocking detail about her allegations
Jay-Z, Diddy rape accuser reveals shocking detail about her allegations
'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-Jae teases thrilling season 2 with 'twists and turns'
'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-Jae teases thrilling season 2 with 'twists and turns'
Will Smith breaks silence on Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegations
Will Smith breaks silence on Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegations
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively's secret to raising humble kids in celebrity world
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively's secret to raising humble kids in celebrity world
Top K-dramas of 2024: The ultimate list for fans
Top K-dramas of 2024: The ultimate list for fans
Ariana Grande reveals two things she found hard to leave after ‘Wicked’
Ariana Grande reveals two things she found hard to leave after ‘Wicked’
Blake Lively’s newly launched haircare line achieves HUGE milestone
Blake Lively’s newly launched haircare line achieves HUGE milestone
Blippi drops exciting throwback snaps after new episode releases
Blippi drops exciting throwback snaps after new episode releases
Selena Gomez takes emotional decision for Justin Bieber before engagement
Selena Gomez takes emotional decision for Justin Bieber before engagement