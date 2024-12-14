Entertainment

Timothée Chalamet turns head in new look at ‘A Complete Unknown’ premiere

The 'Dune' actor Timothée Chalamet debut's blonde look at Bob Dylan biopic's NYC screening

  • by Web Desk
  • December 14, 2024
Timothée Chalamet’s upcoming movie, ‘A Complete Unknown’ to be release on Christmas, December 25
Timothée Chalamet’s upcoming movie, ‘A Complete Unknown’ to be release on Christmas, December 25

Timothée Chalamet, mimicked Bob Dylan's style at the premiere of his upcoming biopic, A Complete Unknown.

The Dune actor, who plays the ‘60s music legend in the biopic turned heads as he debuted a blonde look at the NYC premiere of the film.

Timothée's style was inspired by Bob’s look, which he carried at the Sundance Film Festival in 2003.

Kylie Jenner's beau looked dapper in a black leather blazer, blue beanie and a warm scarf around his neck.

Picture credit: @completeunknownfilm/Instagram
Picture credit: @completeunknownfilm/Instagram

Before NYC, the Little Women actor also honoured the celebrated rock star at the L.A premiere of the film.

A Complete Unknown's LA premiere saw Timothée in a leather blazer embellished with number of pins featuring phrases and pictures of Bob.

He added style to his look with a pair of sunglasses that read “Bob Dylan” on the lenses.

Picture credit: @completeunknownfilm/Instagram
Picture credit: @completeunknownfilm/Instagram

To note, Timothée has been preparing to take this major role for nearly six years.

While talking to The Associated Press about this pivotal role in his acting career, the Wonka star said that if he did not feel ready for the this then he wouldn’t have ventured into these new lands.

This blonde transformation from Timothée comes nearly a week after Bob Dylan praised the actor on his X (formally, twitter), writing, “Timmy’s a brilliant actor so I’m sure he’s going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me.”

A Complete Unknown is set to be released on December 25, 2024.

Taylor Swift's dancer drops major announcement on her 35th birthday

Taylor Swift's dancer drops major announcement on her 35th birthday
Megan Fox takes big decision after Machine Gun Kelly split

Megan Fox takes big decision after Machine Gun Kelly split
Sabrina Carpenter celebrates huge feat after ‘A Nonsense Christmas’ release

Sabrina Carpenter celebrates huge feat after ‘A Nonsense Christmas’ release
Azaan Sami Khan shares teaser of his new drama 'Meri Tanhai'

Azaan Sami Khan shares teaser of his new drama 'Meri Tanhai'

J.Lo, Jennifer Garner spotted in LA amid Ben Affleck's outing with bestie’s wife
J.Lo, Jennifer Garner spotted in LA amid Ben Affleck's outing with bestie’s wife
Lee Min Ho embarks on space venture in ‘When the Stars Gossip’s new teaser
Lee Min Ho embarks on space venture in ‘When the Stars Gossip’s new teaser
Jay-Z, Diddy rape accuser reveals shocking detail about her allegations
Jay-Z, Diddy rape accuser reveals shocking detail about her allegations
'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-Jae teases thrilling season 2 with 'twists and turns'
'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-Jae teases thrilling season 2 with 'twists and turns'
Sydney Sweeney hits back at body shamers with her new move
Sydney Sweeney hits back at body shamers with her new move
Will Smith breaks silence on Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegations
Will Smith breaks silence on Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegations
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively's secret to raising humble kids in celebrity world
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively's secret to raising humble kids in celebrity world
Top K-dramas of 2024: The ultimate list for fans
Top K-dramas of 2024: The ultimate list for fans
Ariana Grande reveals two things she found hard to leave after ‘Wicked’
Ariana Grande reveals two things she found hard to leave after ‘Wicked’
Blake Lively’s newly launched haircare line achieves HUGE milestone
Blake Lively’s newly launched haircare line achieves HUGE milestone
Blippi drops exciting throwback snaps after new episode releases
Blippi drops exciting throwback snaps after new episode releases
Selena Gomez takes emotional decision for Justin Bieber before engagement
Selena Gomez takes emotional decision for Justin Bieber before engagement