Timothée Chalamet turns head in new look at ‘A Complete Unknown’ premiere

Timothée Chalamet, mimicked Bob Dylan's style at the premiere of his upcoming biopic, A Complete Unknown.
The Dune actor, who plays the ‘60s music legend in the biopic turned heads as he debuted a blonde look at the NYC premiere of the film.
Timothée's style was inspired by Bob’s look, which he carried at the Sundance Film Festival in 2003.
Kylie Jenner's beau looked dapper in a black leather blazer, blue beanie and a warm scarf around his neck.
Before NYC, the Little Women actor also honoured the celebrated rock star at the L.A premiere of the film.
A Complete Unknown's LA premiere saw Timothée in a leather blazer embellished with number of pins featuring phrases and pictures of Bob.
He added style to his look with a pair of sunglasses that read “Bob Dylan” on the lenses.
To note, Timothée has been preparing to take this major role for nearly six years.
While talking to The Associated Press about this pivotal role in his acting career, the Wonka star said that if he did not feel ready for the this then he wouldn’t have ventured into these new lands.
This blonde transformation from Timothée comes nearly a week after Bob Dylan praised the actor on his X (formally, twitter), writing, “Timmy’s a brilliant actor so I’m sure he’s going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me.”
A Complete Unknown is set to be released on December 25, 2024.