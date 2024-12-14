Entertainment

Lee Min Ho embarks on space venture in ‘When the Stars Gossip’s new teaser

The ‘Legend of the Blue Sea’ actor kicked off his journey in space in the latest teaser of the drama

  • by Web Desk
  • December 14, 2024

Lee Min Ho embarks on space venture in ‘When the Stars Gossip’s new teaser


Lee Min-ho has finally begun his zero gravity journey in the upcoming show When the Stars Gossip!

On Saturday, December 14, TvN dropped an exciting new teaser of the Hallyu heartthrob Lee Min-ho’s upcoming thrilling drama in which the show offered glimpses of some heart-pounding moments.

In the latest teaser, The Legend of the Blue Sea star finally makes his way into the space.

The handsome actor, who has made a significant contribution in shaping the Korean entertainment industry and made the Hallyu dramas wave reach its zenith, was seen adapting to zero gravity as he kicks off the exhilarating journey.

Originally penned in Korean, the post’s caption translates, “The vast universe where everyone is 0 grams, the people who protect and create life there.”

“The story of their people living,” it added.

Min-ho’s sci-fi, romantic comedy drama, which stars Gong Hyo-jin alongside him in lead role, also casts Han Ji-eun, Oh Jung-se, and Kim Joo-hun in supporting characters.

The exciting TV drama, which is set to premiere on January 4, 2025, will broadcast on TvN every Saturday and Sunday.

Moreover, the show will also be available to stream on Netflix.

Notably, Lee Min-ho was last seen in Apple TV+ Pachinko season 2. 

Taylor Swift's dancer drops major announcement on her 35th birthday

Taylor Swift's dancer drops major announcement on her 35th birthday
Megan Fox takes big decision after Machine Gun Kelly split

Megan Fox takes big decision after Machine Gun Kelly split
Sabrina Carpenter celebrates huge feat after ‘A Nonsense Christmas’ release

Sabrina Carpenter celebrates huge feat after ‘A Nonsense Christmas’ release
Azaan Sami Khan shares teaser of his new drama 'Meri Tanhai'

Azaan Sami Khan shares teaser of his new drama 'Meri Tanhai'

Sabrina Carpenter celebrates huge feat after ‘A Nonsense Christmas’ release
Sabrina Carpenter celebrates huge feat after ‘A Nonsense Christmas’ release
Timothée Chalamet turns head in new look at ‘A Complete Unknown’ premiere
Timothée Chalamet turns head in new look at ‘A Complete Unknown’ premiere
J.Lo, Jennifer Garner spotted in LA amid Ben Affleck's outing with bestie’s wife
J.Lo, Jennifer Garner spotted in LA amid Ben Affleck's outing with bestie’s wife
Jay-Z, Diddy rape accuser reveals shocking detail about her allegations
Jay-Z, Diddy rape accuser reveals shocking detail about her allegations
'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-Jae teases thrilling season 2 with 'twists and turns'
'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-Jae teases thrilling season 2 with 'twists and turns'
Sydney Sweeney hits back at body shamers with her new move
Sydney Sweeney hits back at body shamers with her new move
Will Smith breaks silence on Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegations
Will Smith breaks silence on Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegations
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively's secret to raising humble kids in celebrity world
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively's secret to raising humble kids in celebrity world
Top K-dramas of 2024: The ultimate list for fans
Top K-dramas of 2024: The ultimate list for fans
Ariana Grande reveals two things she found hard to leave after ‘Wicked’
Ariana Grande reveals two things she found hard to leave after ‘Wicked’
Blake Lively’s newly launched haircare line achieves HUGE milestone
Blake Lively’s newly launched haircare line achieves HUGE milestone
Blippi drops exciting throwback snaps after new episode releases
Blippi drops exciting throwback snaps after new episode releases