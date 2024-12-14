Lee Min Ho embarks on space venture in ‘When the Stars Gossip’s new teaser

Lee Min-ho has finally begun his zero gravity journey in the upcoming show When the Stars Gossip!
On Saturday, December 14, TvN dropped an exciting new teaser of the Hallyu heartthrob Lee Min-ho’s upcoming thrilling drama in which the show offered glimpses of some heart-pounding moments.
In the latest teaser, The Legend of the Blue Sea star finally makes his way into the space.
The handsome actor, who has made a significant contribution in shaping the Korean entertainment industry and made the Hallyu dramas wave reach its zenith, was seen adapting to zero gravity as he kicks off the exhilarating journey.
Originally penned in Korean, the post’s caption translates, “The vast universe where everyone is 0 grams, the people who protect and create life there.”
“The story of their people living,” it added.
Min-ho’s sci-fi, romantic comedy drama, which stars Gong Hyo-jin alongside him in lead role, also casts Han Ji-eun, Oh Jung-se, and Kim Joo-hun in supporting characters.
The exciting TV drama, which is set to premiere on January 4, 2025, will broadcast on TvN every Saturday and Sunday.
Moreover, the show will also be available to stream on Netflix.
Notably, Lee Min-ho was last seen in Apple TV+ Pachinko season 2.