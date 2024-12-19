Most shocking Hollywood controversies of 2024 

Year 2024 was not only a year of big achievements for the Hollywood A-listers, it also emerged as the year of controversies, which created waves across news websites and tabloids.
Since the start of 2024, various Hollywood celebrities came under fire for their controversial actions.
From shocking statements to scandalous behavior, industry giants have found themselves in the midst of heated debates, sparking conversations both on and off-screen.
Here’s a look at Hollywood's top controversies of 2024:
‘Barbie' actor Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig Oscar 2024 snub'
After the Oscar released the nominations of the prestigious awards, it stirred the debate as the blockbuster flick of 2023 Barbie actor Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig's names were not in the list.
Gerwig and Robbie were both snubbed at the 2024 Oscars for their work, as they both were not nominated in the Best Actress and Best Director list.
The Suicide Squad star reacted that she and Gerwig's success is greater than they could have imagined.
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs scandal
Sean “Diddy” Combs became the most controversial celebrity of 2024, as in September he faced multiple allegations of sexual abuse, sex trafficking, and physical violence after a case was filed against him in New York.
According to the lawsuit, Diddy forced Cassie into participating in unhinged parties known as “freak offs”.
He is currently in custody at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center after the charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Notably, the disgraced music mogul pleaded non guilty and has been denied bail in the case.
‘It Ends With Us’ Blake Lively controversy
Blake Lively’s film It Ends With Us based on Colleen Hoover’s novel ignited the controversy over its portrayal of domestic abuse, both in the movie adaptation.
Critics slammed the adaptation saying that it glamorizes domestic abuse.
Lively also faced backlash for her tone deaf attitude, during her press tour she promoted her haircare line and for discussed her ‘on-theme’ floral outfits at press tours.
Also she promoted the movie based on the serious themes of domestic violence and generational trauma, in a very light-hearted way.
Kanye West lawsuit
Kanye West, who is always in the center of attention for his controversial moves, recently hit with a fresh allegations following an 88-page lawsuit filed by his former personal assistant Lauren Pisciotta.
The assistant claimed that the rapper committed sexual harassment and drug abuse.
The Bronx controversy, Jennifer Lopez
Jenifer Lopez, who made waves with her high profile divorce from Ben Affleck, also ignited the controversy earlier this year.
Her documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told has sparked backlash on TikTok after clips featuring Lopez talking about her upbringing in the Bronx went viral.
She was backfired on the video sharing platform as they insisted that Lopez is misrepresenting herself.