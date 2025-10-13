'Squid Game' star Im Si-wan announces plans for first-ever solo album

Im Si-wan, who played Myung-gi in Squid Game Seasons 2 and 3 and had been part of K-pop boy group ZE:A since 2010, is preparing for his solo debut.
On Monday, October 13, it was announced that the Run On actor has teamed up with renowned South Korean entertainment agency SM, who is behind some well-established artists including SHINee, EXO, and Aespa, for his solo album.
As reported by Maeil Business Star Today, a rep of SM Entertainment noted, "Our label is preparing Im Si-wan's solo album, and details such as the release date are currently being discussed."
Im Si-wan has been pursuing solo activities since parting ways with his previous agency in August.
It has also been shared that he considered collaborating with SM Entertainment under the influence of senior artist Kangta.
This upcoming album is expected to be Im Si-wan's first solo release since his debut as a member of ZE:A (Children of Empire) in 2010.
In recent years, Si-wan has primarily focused on acting and has gained international fame through the hit Netflix series Squid Game.
He again returned to the streaming platform with the film Mantis, which premiered on September 26, 2025.
With his long-awaited return as a singer, anticipation is high for what kind of music Im Si-wan will present before his audience and fans.