Katy Perry ignites furious criticism after steamy yacht trip with Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have reignited online chatter, and this time it’s a fierce one.
Over the weekend, the American singer and the former Canadian prime minister sent the internet into a frenzy after photos of their steamy yacht trip went viral online.
The pair’s sizzling snaps seemingly confirmed their romance, which first made headlines after they were spotted on a dinner date in Montreal back in July – days after the Lifetimes Tour hitmaker’s split from Orlando Bloom following a nine-year on-and-off relationship.
In the latest images, Perry and Trudeau were caught sharing a steamy moment, passionately kissing on the Harleys in Hawaii singer’s 24-meter yacht, Caravelle, off the coast of Santa Barbara, California.
The lovebirds shared a series of heavy PDA-packed moments on the vessel’s upper deck, with the former PM placing his hands on the 143 singer’s back at some point.
Fans’ reactions:
Shortly after the snaps, first shared by the Daily Mail, circulated online, fans slammed Katy Perry for moving on too quickly after the recent break up.
“Hey I had a kid and with a man for 9 years, but let me jump into another relationship,” roasted one.
Another criticized, “She got over her husband quick wow , why dont people just have time on their own for a while.”
“Damm these celebrities move on so quickly,” expressed a third.
“Doesn’t anyone heal from relationships!!! always jumping into a new relationship before healing,” commented a fourth.
Meanwhile, some also rooted for the new couple, with one stating, “Prime Minister and an Astronaut! What a power couple #powercouple.”
Another complimented, “They do look incredibly sexy together.”
Katy Perry shares a daughter, Daisy Dove, with her ex-partner Orlando Bloom.