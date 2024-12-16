Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' set for post-production: Report

New updates about Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par make rounds!
Sitaare Zameen Par being one of the most anticipated movies of Bollywood, stars Aamir, Genelia Deshmukh, and Darsheel Safary in the lead roles.
According to a recent report in Mid-day, the filming on Aamir's upcoming Sitaare Zameen Par wrapped on December 15, 2024.
About the current status of the forthcoming film, it was revealed by a source,“Aamir Khan was present at the Film City set for the patch shoot of the RS Prassana directorial.”
The insider continued, “The shoot started at 2 pm and lasted till night. Aamir reportedly wanted to make sure that the movie was wrapped on that day.”
Talking about what’s next for the movie, the source stated, “With the shoot done, Sitaare Zameen Par has now reached the finish line. Aamir and Prasanna will now shift their focus to post-production, which will include extensive editing, visual effects, and sound design.”
A portal has mentioned that the filmmakers are targeting a Summer 2025 release with intentions to organise focus-group screenings in February.
To note, in the upcoming Sitaare Zameen Par, Genelia will play Aamir Khan’s love interest.