King Charles set to take Andrew's title as Chinese spy scandal heats up

Prince Andrew leaves King Charles on the verge of taking extreme decision against the Duke

  • by Web Desk
  • December 16, 2024
Prince Andrew, who is no stranger to the controversies is seemingly on the verge of losing his royal title anytime soon.

The Duke of York has yet again ignited Royal Family wrath as he is embroiled in brand new scandal, which also involves some serious breach of the national security.

In a shocking turn of events, during a court hearing on Thursday, an alleged Chinese spy was banned in the UK, who turned out to have close ties with Andrew.

As per the documents obtained by court, Andrew invited the Chinese spy to his birthday party in 2021 where he authorised the foreign agent to act on behalf of the duke to seek potential investors in china.

In a serious breach of national security, he also invited the alleged spy, known as H6 to Buckingham palace, Windsor Castle and St. James's Palace.

Now analysing the whole Andrew fiasco, a Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield declared Andrew as a "liability" for the Royal Family.

Kinsey further added, "Under extreme circumstances, Prince Andrew's title as the Duke of York could be removed by an Act of Parliament.

"This is the newest addition that I think is rocking the royal-watching community, and maybe that is the next step here," she added.

The royal biographer further highlighted the importance of the palace ensuring transparency.

"As far as the Palace is concerned, they should maintain transparency with the public, reaffirming that the monarchy values accountability and integrity," she told GB.

The royal expert further suggested that King Charles has always honoured late Queen Elizabeth's wish to "take care of his brother."

