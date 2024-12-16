Entertainment

Jonathan Bailey, Scarlett Johansson support Nicole Scherzinger on Broadway

Jonathan Bailey will next co-star opposite Scarlett Johansson in 'Jurassic World 4'

  • December 16, 2024
Jonathan Bailey and Scarlett Johansson have supported Nicole Scherzinger after her Broadway performance in Sunset Boulevard on Friday evening

The former Pussycat Dolls singer performed in Andrew Lloyd Webber's reimagined musical which has been attended by a lot of A-listers.

Bailey and Johansson smiled ear to ear as they posed with Scherzinger, who was drenched in fake blood following the show's dramatic finale.

For the evening, the Marvel star donned a red sweater and plaid trousers which she paired with gold Aviator shades.

Meanwhile, the Bridgerton star, who is recently enjoying the success of Wicked, looked dapper in a neon yellow padded jacket.

Scherzinger took to her Instagram account to share a slew of backstage photos along with a note from Johansson.

“Mad about the girl. Congratulations on a transcendent performance. Wishing you a lot of magic along the way,” the note reads.

Scherzinger captioned the photo, “Thank you so much Scarlett and @jbayleaf for visiting us on the Blvd.”

Prior to this, Scherzinger was visited by Katy Perry and Meghan Trainor at The St. James Theatre on Saturday.

Jonathan Bailey in 'Jurassic World 4'

Jonathan Bailey will next co-star opposite Scarlett Johansson,  as palaeontologist Dr. Henry Loomis in Jurassic World 4.

Jurassic World Rebirth is scheduled to hit theaters by Universal Pictures on July 2, 2025.

Jonathan Bailey in 'Wicked: Part 2'

Jonathan Bailey will also reprise his role Fiyero in Wicked: Part 2, which is slated to hit cinemas on November 21, 2025.

Jonathan Bailey in 'Bridgerton' season 4

Jonathan Bailey will also return to Bridgerton as Anthony Bridgerton for the upcoming fourth season of the hit Netflix series. 

The official release date of is Bridgerton season 4 is yet to be revealed. 

