Heidi Klum offers first look at her 2025 Halloween costume

Heidi Klum is giving fans an early treat, offering the first glimpse of her highly anticipated 2025 Halloween costume.
Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Project Runway host dropped multiple posts to delight her fans with the preparation of her spooky look for Halloween 2025, which she promised would be "very ugly".
In shared photos and clips, Klum was seen showing a close-up of her face, which was covered in a light coating of green makeup.
In addition to painting her skin, her eyebrows were dyed a matching hue, and she wore a bald cap on her head.
Klum also teased getting her look complete as an artist covering her face by applying detailed makeup or prosthetics with green and yellow special effects paint, another snap featuring her artificial giant teeth.
In her latest clip for the Halloween 2025 look, the American Got Talent host shared a close-up of an eye with a reptilian or cat-like vertical pupil.
The skin around the eye is heavily wrinkled and has a greenish-yellow and reddish tone, resembling a prosthetic makeup or mask.
Soon after she posted the glimpses of her highly-awaited look the fans couldn’t hold back as they took to the comment section to express their excitement.
One fan wrote, “I can't wait for the reveal.”
Another commented, “I'm so excited for this. Your halloween costume becomes our girls chat profile pic every year. You are iconic and we love you”
The third expressed, “omg we’ll be patiently waiting.”
To note, Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz channeled E.T. from the 1982 movie E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial last year.