Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs faces new assault allegations tied to notorious B.I.G. shirt incident

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is already serving a 50-month federal prison sentence

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegedly assaulted a music producer after performing a lewd act involving one of The Notorious B.I.G. shirts.

As per newly surfaced reports, the disgraced music mogul is expected to face another possible criminal case, who is already serving a 50-month federal prison sentence.

According to PEOPLE, a new report revealed that a music producer filed a complaint with Florida police on September 20, alleging incidents that occurred before Combs’ September 2024 arrest.

The alleged victim, also behind a July civil suit, told police Combs forced him into a sexual act while working on a project with C.J. Wallace, son of the late Notorious B.I.G. and Faith Evans.

"[Victim] stated that Combs picked out clothing and set them down on the couch and eventually sat on the couch next to clothing when he received a phone call. [Victim] continued to search through clothing when he heard what sounded like porn coming from where Combs was sitting," the police report alleged.

"[Victim] expressed he tried to ignore it... but he then heard more noises, and when he looked, he could see Combs jerking himself off covering himself with one of Notorious B.I.G. that was next to him on the couch. [Victim] stated that Combs removed the shirt to uncover his penis and told [Victim] to come finish him off," it further claimed.

The report disclosed that the victim arrived at the Hollywood Hills residence, two men allegedly restrained and assaulted him before bringing him to another room, where he recognized Combs’ voice.

Combs allegedly berated him, calling him a 'snitch,' and then forced a sexual act. The report adds that C.J. Wallace later entered the room to help the victim, who said he suffered depression afterward.

To note, Combs is currently incarcerated at FCI Fort Dix, a low-security federal facility in New Jersey.

