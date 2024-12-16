Queen Camilla makes emotional move ahead of Royal Christmas celebrations

Queen Camilla is planning a heartbreaking tribute ahead of Christmas Day!
On Monday, December 16, 2024, Express reported that the 77-year-old British Queen has held a “private meeting” with a renowned gardener, Monty Don, who will be paying a touching tribute to his and the Queen’s dogs.
The meeting comes after the news that the famous BBC Gardeners’ World star has geared up to design a dog-friendly garden for the upcoming Chelsea Flower Show, organized by the Royal Horticultural Society.
However, it is worth noting that the gardener will be breaking the tradition in order to pay this special tribute, as animals except guide dogs, are banned from the show.
In his dog-friendly garden, Monty Don is set to pay tribute to Queen Camilla’s dogs, Jack Russell Terriers, Bluebell, and Beth, by adding their names to the path.
During their private meeting, the Queen discussed the details about the project with Monty Don, and talked about how to make it more special.
He will also be giving a nod to his own dogs, a terrier, Patti, and another named Ned, and his late golden retrievers, Nigel and Nell, who unfortunately passed away. Don’s pet dogs are well-known among his fans and followers.
The newly planned garden, which is currently in making, is set to include a law, a tree, brick paths, a meadow, and a summerhouse.
Queen Camilla’s this move comes just a few days before the Royal Christmas celebrations.