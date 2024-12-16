Ryan Reynolds explains how his, Blake Lively’s upbringing shape their kids

Ryan Reynolds has opened up about the luxurious lifestyle of his and Blake Lively’s kids after being brought up in a “working-class.”
During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter which was published last week, the Deadpool & Wolverine star reflected on how his and Lively’s childhoods were so different than that of their kids.
The actor, while talking about the privileged upbringing of his children, also explained how he and the Green Lantern actress try to give them “as normal a life as possible.”
“We both grew up very working class, and I remember when they were very young, I used to say or think, like, ‘Oh God, I would never have had a gift like this when I was a kid,’ or, ‘I never would’ve had this luxury of getting takeout,’ or whatever,” said Reynolds as he described the luxuries his kids have.
However, he noted that it’s not their “bag of rocks to carry” and they should never face any lacking that their parents faced.
Although being brought up with all the luxuries, their children still have “strong sense of empathy” in them as they value each and every blessing of their, the Free Guy actor noted.
“They’re already very much in touch with gratitude and understanding the world enough to have a strong sense of empathy.”
He also stated, “I try not to impose upon them the difference in their childhood to my childhood or my wife’s childhood.”
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively tied the knot on September 9, 2012, and share three daughters, James, 10, Inez, 8, Betty, 5, and a son, Olin, 1.