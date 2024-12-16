Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds explains how his, Blake Lively’s upbringing shape their kids

Blake Lively and the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ star Ryan Reynolds share three daughters and a son together

  • by Web Desk
  • December 16, 2024
Ryan Reynolds explains how his, Blake Lively’s upbringing shape their kids
Ryan Reynolds explains how his, Blake Lively’s upbringing shape their kids

Ryan Reynolds has opened up about the luxurious lifestyle of his and Blake Lively’s kids after being brought up in a “working-class.”

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter which was published last week, the Deadpool & Wolverine star reflected on how his and Lively’s childhoods were so different than that of their kids.

The actor, while talking about the privileged upbringing of his children, also explained how he and the Green Lantern actress try to give them “as normal a life as possible.”

“We both grew up very working class, and I remember when they were very young, I used to say or think, like, ‘Oh God, I would never have had a gift like this when I was a kid,’ or, ‘I never would’ve had this luxury of getting takeout,’ or whatever,” said Reynolds as he described the luxuries his kids have.

However, he noted that it’s not their “bag of rocks to carry” and they should never face any lacking that their parents faced.

Although being brought up with all the luxuries, their children still have “strong sense of empathy” in them as they value each and every blessing of their, the Free Guy actor noted.

“They’re already very much in touch with gratitude and understanding the world enough to have a strong sense of empathy.”

He also stated, “I try not to impose upon them the difference in their childhood to my childhood or my wife’s childhood.”

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively tied the knot on September 9, 2012, and share three daughters, James, 10, Inez, 8, Betty, 5, and a son, Olin, 1.

North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges

North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges
King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone

King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone
Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin

Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin

Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival

Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival
Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival
Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival
Top 10 movies of 2024: From 'Deadpool 3' to 'It Ends With Us'
Top 10 movies of 2024: From 'Deadpool 3' to 'It Ends With Us'
Jennifer Lopez faces fresh blow after ex Ben Affleck, kids reunion
Jennifer Lopez faces fresh blow after ex Ben Affleck, kids reunion
From 'Don't Pass Me By' to 'Inheritance': Rachel Noll James' stellar career
From 'Don't Pass Me By' to 'Inheritance': Rachel Noll James' stellar career
Bella Hadid shares stunning BTS ranch photos from 'Yellowstone'
Bella Hadid shares stunning BTS ranch photos from 'Yellowstone'
Annie Wood: Here's everything to know about ‘Heart of Fear’ star
Annie Wood: Here's everything to know about ‘Heart of Fear’ star
Pete Davidson makes red carpet appearance after long hiatus
Pete Davidson makes red carpet appearance after long hiatus
Victoria Beckham finally breaks silence on her major cosmetic surgery
Victoria Beckham finally breaks silence on her major cosmetic surgery
Cardi B breaks silence after first public appearance with Offset amid split
Cardi B breaks silence after first public appearance with Offset amid split
Zendaya, Tom Holland step out for date amid busy schedule
Zendaya, Tom Holland step out for date amid busy schedule
Selena Gomez shares cryptic message after Justin Bieber, Hailey's romantic post
Selena Gomez shares cryptic message after Justin Bieber, Hailey's romantic post
‘Peaky Blinders’ fans thrilled as ‘The Immortal Man’ completes filming
‘Peaky Blinders’ fans thrilled as ‘The Immortal Man’ completes filming