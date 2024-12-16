Justin Bieber shares first post after Selana Gomez's engagement

Justin Bieber has broken his social media hiatus just a few days after ex girlfriend Selena Gomez got engaged to her lover Benny Blanco.
The Never Say Never singer took to his Instagram account on Monday to share first ever post after Selena's engagement announcement.
Justin shared a slew of PDA-filled photo with wife Hailey Bieber.
He kicked off the carousel with an intimate selfie of them which was followed by a photo of aesthetic sunset.
However, it was the third photo which caught the eyes of fans where Justin could be seen planting a gentle kiss on Hailey's cheek as she closed her eyes.
The singer also posted some gorgeous solo shots of the Rhode founder, donning a beautiful red dress while standing amidst picturesque beach surroundings.
However, the Sorry singer did'not caption his post, which raised the eyebrows and sparked curiosity among fans.
Selena Gomez, who dated Justin Bieber on and off from 2010 and finally broke up in 2017, announced engagement with boyfriend Benny Blanco on Thursday, December 12.
She posted a carousel of pictures from an intimate engagement on Instagram, penning, “forever begins now.”