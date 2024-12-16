Entertainment

Holly Scarfone celebrates 26th birthday with glamorous party

Perfect Match season 2 contestant Holly Scarfone is celebrating her 26th birthday today!

  • by Web Desk
  • December 16, 2024
Canadian reality TV star Holly Scarfone celebrates 26 in style with a lavish dinner with friends and family.

Scarfone describes herself as a “psychologist, inventor, philanthropist, journalist, chef, cover girl.

Most notably, I vlog on TikTok” in her official Instagram account bio is celebrating her 26th birthday on December 16, 2024.

She shared luxurious dinner pictures and videos in her Instagram stories in which she can be seen surrounded by her loved ones.

After having dinner in dreamy lights and decorations with red roses, the reality dating show of Netflix, Too Hot to Handle, season 3 contestant cut her birthday cake decorated with lots of candles.

The Perfect Match season 2 participant was born in 1998 in Ontario, Canada. She moved to the US for early education and attended Scotts Valley High School in Santa Cruz, California. She completed her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Colorado in 2021, Sportskeeda reported.

As per her LinkedIn profile, initially, she worked as an interior designer and sales and social media manager for the retail store company West Elm, but after completing her graduation, she started modelling.

The social media influencer with 811k followers came into the spotlight after she parted ways with her Too Hot to Handle co-star Nathan Soan Mngomezulu after the filming of the show.

Along with TikToker and influencer, Scarfone has also become a Netflix star in the last three years.

