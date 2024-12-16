Nicole Kidman reveals why she almost quit acting after starting family with Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman, who has made headlines with her stellar back-to-back performance, reveals she almost quit acting in 2008.
During a recent interview with CBS News, the Baby actress revealed that she almost quit her career after welcoming first child, Sunday Rose, with husband Keith Urban.
“When I gave birth to [Sunday Kidman-Urban], I was like, ‘Well, I think I’m pretty much done now,'” she told the outlet.
However, it was her late mother Janelle Ann Kidman, who encouraged her to continue acting.
“We were living on a farm, and that’s when my mother said, ‘I wouldn’t give up completely. Keep a finger sort of in it,’” she shared.
Kidman continued, “And I’m like, ‘No, no. I’m done now. I’m done.’ She’s going, ‘Just listen to me. Keep moving forward. Not saying that you have to do it to the level you’ve been doing it, but I wouldn’t give it up completely.'”
“That came from a woman who was from a generation that didn’t have the opportunities that I had, that she had helped create for her daughters. So that’s probably something that she wished she’d had when she was little," she added.
Heeding her mother's advice, Kidman bagged a Best Actress Oscar nomination for Rabbit Hole in 2010.
Besides Sunday, Nicole Kidman also shares daughter Faith Margaret with Urban and a daughter Bella and son Connor with ex-husband Tom Cruise.