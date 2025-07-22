Beyoncé, Jay-Z spark buzz with unexpected move on $88M Bel Air Mansion

Jay-Z and Beyoncé have sparked speculation after making a surprising move involving their $88 million Bel Air mansion.
According to Dailymail, the Halo crooner and the Run This Town singer combined net worth is around $3billion, but they have secured a $57.75million mortgage on their beloved Bel Air mansion.
Despite their immense fortune and sprawling real estate portfolio, Queen Bey and Jay-Z’s new 30-year loan from Morgan Stanley Private Bank has sparked curiosity.
The superstar couple bought the Bel Air mansion for $88million in 2017 and they kept it when they purchased what was billed as California's most expensive home in Malibu for $200million cash in 2023.
The two retained ownership of the Bel Air property and made it their “home”, partially due to its proximity to the school attended by their children, Blue Ivy, 13, and twins Rumi and Sir, 8.
Their choice to hold on to the property has locked them into a new 30-year loan with a 5% interest rate for the first decade, amounting to $310,000 per month.
It merged with their second 30-year mortgage they held four years ago for $52.8million with Goldman Sachs at a 3.15 percent rate, with repayments working out at $226,901-a-month.
Notably, there is possibility that they are using the recent mortgage cash for investments that could offset the five percent interest they're paying, but it matters as they've borrowed an eye-watering $110.55million.