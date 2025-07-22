Beyoncé, Jay-Z spark buzz with unexpected move on $88M Bel Air Mansion

Beyoncé, Jay-Z spark buzz with unexpected move on $88M Bel Air Mansion
Beyoncé, Jay-Z spark buzz with unexpected move on $88M Bel Air Mansion

Jay-Z and Beyoncé have sparked speculation after making a surprising move involving their $88 million Bel Air mansion.

According to Dailymail, the Halo crooner and the Run This Town singer combined net worth is around $3billion, but they have secured a $57.75million mortgage on their beloved Bel Air mansion.

Despite their immense fortune and sprawling real estate portfolio, Queen Bey and Jay-Z’s new 30-year loan from Morgan Stanley Private Bank has sparked curiosity.

The superstar couple bought the Bel Air mansion for $88million in 2017 and they kept it when they purchased what was billed as California's most expensive home in Malibu for $200million cash in 2023.

The two retained ownership of the Bel Air property and made it their “home”, partially due to its proximity to the school attended by their children, Blue Ivy, 13, and twins Rumi and Sir, 8.

Their choice to hold on to the property has locked them into a new 30-year loan with a 5% interest rate for the first decade, amounting to $310,000 per month.

It merged with their second 30-year mortgage they held four years ago for $52.8million with Goldman Sachs at a 3.15 percent rate, with repayments working out at $226,901-a-month.

Notably, there is possibility that they are using the recent mortgage cash for investments that could offset the five percent interest they're paying, but it matters as they've borrowed an eye-watering $110.55million.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

'School Spirits' season 3 production officially begins, cast revealed

'School Spirits' season 3 production officially begins, cast revealed
'School Spirits' production has kicked off in Vancouver, starring new and returning cast members, led by actress Peyton List

Bruce Willis’ dementia battle intensifies with new health setback: Report

Bruce Willis’ dementia battle intensifies with new health setback: Report
Bruce Willis can reportedly no longer speak, walk, and read, as he continues to live with frontotemporal dementia

Justin Timberlake hypes up Paris fans with big shout-out after hit concert

Justin Timberlake hypes up Paris fans with big shout-out after hit concert
The ‘Selfish’ hitmaker thrilled fans with an electrifying performance in Paris as part of his JT Live 2025 tour

Pedro Pascal shows big brother energy at 'Fantastic Four' premiere with Lux

Pedro Pascal shows big brother energy at 'Fantastic Four' premiere with Lux
'Materialists' star stepped out with his sister 'Queen of Coal' starlet at the 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' premiere

Jennifer Lopez pumps up fans with new teaser of upcoming song ‘BIRTHDAY’

Jennifer Lopez pumps up fans with new teaser of upcoming song ‘BIRTHDAY’
The ‘On The Floor’ singer Jennifer Lopez is set to release a new track ‘BIRTHDAY’ on her upcoming birthday on July 24, 2025

Olivia Rodrigo wraps European festivals with cheerful photo dump: SEE

Olivia Rodrigo wraps European festivals with cheerful photo dump: SEE
The ‘Drivers License’ hitmaker posts a lively photo carousel to conclude the thrilling European festivals 2025

Tom Cruise' ex Katie Holmes reconnects with 'Dawson's Creek' costar Joshua

Tom Cruise' ex Katie Holmes reconnects with 'Dawson's Creek' costar Joshua
Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson last appeared together in 2003 film 'Dawson’s Creek'

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher takes swipe at Coldplay's Kiss-Cam controversy

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher takes swipe at Coldplay's Kiss-Cam controversy
Liam Gallagher reunited with Noel Gallagher after years for concert tour Oasis Live '25