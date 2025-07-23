‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ drops spine-chilling Broadway trailer


Stranger Things: The First Shadow has released the highly-anticipated Broadway show trailer.

On Thursday night, July 22, the streaming giant released a new trailer for the prequel play featuring Tony Award nominee Louis McCartney and Emmy nominee Gabrielle Nevaeh.

The Broadway show follows the story of a teenage Henry Creel (played by Louis ), an innocent boy who later became the villainous Vecna.

In the play, the young boy struggles with unsettling visions and violent tendencies he can't explain. His sister tries to comfort him in one scene, "Nightmares don't make you a monster.”

To which, Louis responded, "They do if you can make them come true.”

Rosie Benton (Virginia Creel), Alex Breaux (Dr. Brenner), Janie Brookshire, Kelsey Anne Brown, Malcolm Callender, Ta’Rea Campbell (Patty’s Mom), Juan Carlos (Bob Newby), Lauren Nicole Cipoletti, Antoinette Comer, Robert T. Cunningham (Charles Sinclair) and Ayana Cymone (Sue Anderson) are included in the stellar cast.

Kate Trefry has written the spine-chilling play along with Stranger Things creators, directors and executive producers the Duffer Brothers.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow has been a box-office smash after performance started in March, before the production's official opening night on April 22.

The horror play has won four 2025 Tony Awards; for Best Scenic Design of a Play, Best Lighting Design of a Play, Best Sound Design of a Play and a Special Tony Award for illusions and technical effects.

